Report: Saints expected to sign free agent RB Kareem Hunt

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign free agent running back Kareem Hunt pending a physical, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Hunt spent the last four years of his career with the Cleveland Browns. He had been serving as the complement to starter Nick Chubb but will look to show he has something left in the tank with a fresh start with New Orleans. The Saints’ backfield now includes Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Willaims and Hunt as the top three backs.

Hunt was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. After a successful rookie year tallying 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, Hunt was released after a video surfaced of him assaulting a woman. He was never charged with a crime, but the NFL still suspended him for the first eight games of the 2019 NFL season after he had signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Most recently, Hunt played in all 17 games a year ago. He had 123 carries for 468 yards and three touchdowns. It was the first season in his career that he averaged fewer than 4.2 yards per carry, calling into question if he has what it takes to be a starter. Known for being a receiving back, Hunt added 35 receptions on 44 targets for 210 additional yards and one more score.

The Saints will be without Kamara for the first three games of the 2023 regular season. The NFL suspended him following an altercation that took place in February 2022. New Orleans will unveil some attack of Williams and Hunt, and those that play fantasy football will want to keep an eye on the backfield’s usage in the preseason. When Kamara returns in Week 4, this backfield becomes extremely crowded if all three running backs are retained for the entirety of the season.