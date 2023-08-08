Jonathan Taylor not practicing on Tuesday due to ‘ankle injury’

Star Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was not at practice on Tuesday, as he was doing rehab on his ankle per head coach Steve Steichen. Of course, we also know that Taylor is not happy with management and he has requested a trade.

The situation hasn’t been helped by owner Jim Irsay responding through Twitter and the media to Taylor’s concerns.

NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’.. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 26, 2023

#Colts owner Jim Irsay: “If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us. The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.” — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 30, 2023

Irsay should have kept quiet of course, but he didn’t and has apparently made the situation worse. Add in a report that the team was thinking of putting Taylor on the NFL list for a back injury (where he wouldn’t be paid), and Taylor is not happy in the slightest.

1.) Never had a back pain.



2.) Never reported back pain.



Not sure who “sources” are, but find new ones — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 31, 2023

Now Taylor is rehabbing an ankle injury from last season. There is little doubt that Taylor could probably be out there, but he isn’t ready to do the Colts any favors at the moment. We’ll see how this situation plays out, but it sure doesn’t look like Taylor will budge anytime soon.