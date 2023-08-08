 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jonathan Taylor not practicing on Tuesday due to ‘ankle injury’

The Colts might not see their top offensive player for a while.

By Chet Gresham
Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 54-19. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Star Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was not at practice on Tuesday, as he was doing rehab on his ankle per head coach Steve Steichen. Of course, we also know that Taylor is not happy with management and he has requested a trade.

The situation hasn’t been helped by owner Jim Irsay responding through Twitter and the media to Taylor’s concerns.

Irsay should have kept quiet of course, but he didn’t and has apparently made the situation worse. Add in a report that the team was thinking of putting Taylor on the NFL list for a back injury (where he wouldn’t be paid), and Taylor is not happy in the slightest.

Now Taylor is rehabbing an ankle injury from last season. There is little doubt that Taylor could probably be out there, but he isn’t ready to do the Colts any favors at the moment. We’ll see how this situation plays out, but it sure doesn’t look like Taylor will budge anytime soon.

