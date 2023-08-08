Opening odds for England vs. Colombia matchup in World Cup 2023 quarterfinal

England and Colombia will meet in the quarterfinal round in a matchup of two programs with vastly different track record. England are now the odds-on favorites to win the tournament and are making their fifth consecutive quarterfinal appearance while Colombia enters the stage for the first time in history. Here’s a look a the opening odds for this contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England vs. Colombia moneyline odds (regular time)

England: -210

Draw: +270

Colombia: +600

Early pick: England -210

Despite losing Lauren James for this match due to her red card against Nigeria, England simply have too much talent for Colombia to handle. Goalkeeper Mary Earps has allowed just one goal in four matches, so it’s going to be difficult for the Colombians to find a breakthrough here. England have been off in the final third but showed they could dominate anyone on any given day in the 6-1 win over China. Take the Lionesses to win in regular time.

England vs. Colombia odds to advance

England: TBD

Colombia: TBD

Early pick: England

If the talent gap was closer, a draw might’ve been on the cards in regulation. Nigeria showed great fight and there’s a possibility Colombia do the same, but England are likely going to be more focused and prepared for a battle. That will bring out the best in the Lionesses, who now clearly see the path to the World Cup final.