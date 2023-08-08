Who will France play in quarterfinal of World Cup 2023?

After a tight group stage where France needed a breakout performance over Panama to qualify for the round of 16, many wondered if this team was in for a letdown. Les Bleues made sure there would be at least one more match for them at the World Cup after dominating Morocco 4-0. Here’s a look at who France will play in the quarterfinal round.

Co-hosts Australia are up next for France in a battle of two sides hoping to finally break through on the World Cup stage. Australia are playing with energy and have gotten star striker Sam Kerr back from injury, while France look like a juggernaut offensively after starting the tournament slowly.

This is France’s fourth straight appearance in the quarterfinal round at the World Cup. They made the semifinal stage back in 2011 but were bounced from the tournament in the last two quarterfinal appearances.