Who will Colombia play in quarterfinal of World Cup 2023?

We break down what’s next for Colombia in the quarterfinal.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Colombia v Jamaica: Round of 16 - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Daniela Caracas of Colombia celebrates with her teammate Jorelyn Carabali of Colombia after winning Jamaica during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Colombia and Jamaica at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 8, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.
Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Colombia entered the round of 16 as surprising Group H winners, although they did suffer a 1-0 defeat to Morocco to close out the group stage and looked sluggish. The South American side bounced back in a big way against Jamaica in the round of 16, getting a 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinal. Here’s a look at their next opponent.

Colombia will now face England, the favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, the Lionesses are going to be without Lauren James after she picked up a red card against Nigeria in the round of 16. England advanced on penalties, so this side is not as dominant as the odds might suggest.

This is Colombia’s first appearance in the quarterfinal round in team history. The side made the round of 16 at the 2015 World Cup, but failed to build on that after missing the 2019 World Cup entirely.

