Who will Colombia play in quarterfinal of World Cup 2023?

Colombia entered the round of 16 as surprising Group H winners, although they did suffer a 1-0 defeat to Morocco to close out the group stage and looked sluggish. The South American side bounced back in a big way against Jamaica in the round of 16, getting a 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinal. Here’s a look at their next opponent.

Colombia will now face England, the favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, the Lionesses are going to be without Lauren James after she picked up a red card against Nigeria in the round of 16. England advanced on penalties, so this side is not as dominant as the odds might suggest.

This is Colombia’s first appearance in the quarterfinal round in team history. The side made the round of 16 at the 2015 World Cup, but failed to build on that after missing the 2019 World Cup entirely.