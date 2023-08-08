Pick on the Moneyline for Marlins-Reds on August 8

The Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds both entered their current series on losing streaks and having struggled since the trade deadline passed and will look to pick up a win in Cincinnati on Tuesday to get back on track.

Miami Marlins (-140, 10.5) vs. Cincinnati Reds

The Reds give Luke Weaver the start, who has somehow led the team to an 11-8 record in games in which he pitched in despite posting a 6.98 ERA and having allowed at least three runs in 11 of his last 12 starts.

The biggest issue for Weaver has been allowing 2.2 home runs per nine innings, and should get help on Tuesday going against a Marlins lineup that has hit the second-fewest home runs of any team in the National League.

At the trade deadline, the Marlins added some power with Jake Burger, who entered the series with 26 home runs this season, but remain a team that is currently last in the National League in runs per game despite being third in the league in batting average: though that batting average entering the series was .250 on the road compared to .277 at home.

Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett will look to bust out of his own funk, having allowed at least three runs in four of his last five starts with a 5.83 ERA with five home runs allowed in that span.

Overall for the season, Garrett has a 4.14 ERA with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, but is supported by the lesser bullpen in this matchup.

The Marlins bullpen overall this season is 20th in the league in bullpen ERA and since June 30, they are 24th in the league while the Reds are 16th overall this season in bullpen ERA and 17th since June 30.

The Reds lineup entered the series ninth in runs per game and 10th in on-base percentage and while Marlins have a starting pitching advantage, the team is 9-3 in Weaver’s last 12 starts and the Reds core will carry Weaver to another victory.

The Play: Reds +120