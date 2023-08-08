How to watch WWE NXT via live stream for August 8 episode

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Six matches have been announced for tonight’s show, including the North American title being on the line. The champ will have to deal with not just the challenger, but someone he’s extremely familiar with.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, August 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio will defend the North American Championship against Dragon Lee tonight and while he will have Rhea Ripley in his corner, Lee will have Rey Mysterio in his. Lee has gotten sick of Dom disrespecting everyone including fellow luchadores and challenged him to a title last week. Knowing Ripley will be in the champ’s corner, he enlisted the help of Dom’s father Rey as the equalizer. We’ll see who comes out of this match with the title in hand.

Last week, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were basking in the glow of Melo’s successful title defense against Ilja Dragunov at Great American Bash before Williams dropped the news that he wanted to forge his own path. Trick shared that he desired to be perceived as more than just the champ’s sidekick and wanted prove himself as a singles competitor. Meanwhile, Dragunov is still furious over Williams getting himself involved in the title match at GAB and has vowed to hurt him. We’ll see how Trick handles the Mad Dragon’s threat on his own tonight.

Also on the show, Von Wagner will step into the ring with Bron Breakker after the two have crossed each other’s paths in recent weeks. We’ll also get Tyler Bate taking on Noam Dar for Dar’s fake Heritage Cup.