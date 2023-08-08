NFL Futures: Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Season

The NFL season is right around the corner!

There are a ton of different ways to bet on football this year on DraftKings Sportsbook. Today, I’m highlighting four of my favorite futures for the upcoming campaign.

Let’s dive in.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bijan Robinson (+275)

There isn’t a ton of “value” on Robinson compared to the rest of the field, but there’s good reason for that. Unlike a surprising amount of other rookies in this class, Bijan’s 2023 role is cemented in stone.

He is going to carry Atlanta’s offense as far as he possibly can.

I know what some of you may be thinking: “Isn’t OROY typically a QB award?”

You’d be surprised to learn that seven of the last nine winners have been skill position players, which certainly favors Bijan’s chances. After Robinson, the next three guys with the highest odds to win OROY are all quarterbacks. They’re followed by Jahmyr Gibbs (+1000) who is in a backfield committee with David Montgomery, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+1500) who currently checks in as the No. 3 receiver on his team.

Bijan could be primed for a workload that results in 250-plus carries and 60-plus receptions. Considering his likely role as the Falcons’ primary playmaker, he’ll likely receive major credit for any team success, and his case could be significantly bolstered if Atlanta finds a way to make the playoffs.

As long as Bijan stays healthy, he should put up monstrous numbers and be the clear favorite for this award.

Arizona Cardinals

Under 4.5 Regular Season Wins (-120)

Looking at Arizona’s schedule, I don’t see a path to victory five times.

To be honest, I don’t see how they can win THREE games without an incredible amount of luck. Offensively, this team is going to be a complete disaster. The Cardinals have a couple talented skill position players, like Hollywood Brown and James Conner, but the man under center will significantly limit the team’s production.

Arizona’s starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season is... Colt McCoy.

McCoy filled in for Kyler Murray after the star QB tore his ACL in the middle of last season, and it went about as well as you’d expect. In four games, he threw one total touchdown and three interceptions with a 37.4 QBR.

Not to forget Arizona’s defense, which isn’t as atrocious as you may expect, but still isn’t anywhere close to good enough to be an actual difference-maker for the franchise this year.

Murray isn’t expected to return for at least half of the season, and I believe it’s more realistic that the young star is held out for the entire year as Arizona attempts to earn a high draft pick. If that ends up being the case, I would be stunned to see the Cardinals even come close to hitting the over on this win total.

MVP

Trevor Lawrence (+1500)

A lot of signs are point towards a huge spike in production and results for the Jaguars this season, and Lawrence would be the biggest beneficiary of that from an awards perspective.

The former No. 1 overall pick saw massive improvement from Year 1 to Year 2:

Lawrence threw for more yards with higher accuracy, drastically improving his TD:INT ratio and overall rating. At only 23 years old, the sky is the limit for him. Jacksonville is taking advantage of this window with their franchise QB on a rookie contract, giving him a myriad of explosive weapons to work with.

Christian Kirk quietly emerged as an elite receiver last year, and he’ll be joined by legit No. 1 Calvin Ridley this season. Between those two, Evan Engram, Zay Jones, Travis Etienne, and Tank Bigsby, Lawrence will have more than enough offensive firepower to utilize.

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers have combined to win four of the last five MVPs, which means the league is desperately looking for an injection of youth to shake things up. It almost happened last year with Jalen Hurts, but injuries derailed his campaign.

If Lawrence can take another step forward and the Jaguars win their division handily, he’ll have made a legitimate case for himself to win the award in Year 3.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.