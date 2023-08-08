Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. White Sox on Tuesday, August 8

On Monday the Chicago White Sox (46-68) fought through the distractions surrounding their club and picked up a 5-1 over the New York Yankees (58-55). They’ll get a chance to make it two in a row over the Yankees on Tuesday when they send Touki Toussaint (1-4, 3.92 ERA) to the mound against Clarke Schmidt (7-6, 4.35 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

The Yankees are -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the White Sox are +136 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Yankees-White Sox picks: Tuesday, August 8th

Injury report

Yankees

Out: SP Carlos Rodon (left hamstring strain), 1B Anthony Rizzo (post-concussion syndrome), 3B Josh Donaldson (right calf strain), C Jose Trevino (right wrist tear)

White Sox

Day-to-day: SS Tim Anderson (bruised left forearm)

Out: C Seby Zavala (strained left oblique), RP Garrett Crochet (left shoulder inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Clarke Schmidt vs. Touki Toussiant

Schmidt has quietly been one of the more reliable arms (outside of Gerrit Cole) in a Yankees rotation that’s been decimated by injuries and attrition. Schmidt has a 4.15 ERA over his last four starts, and, at this point in the season, is good for five or six innings with two or three runs allowed. The 27-year-old ranks in the 79th percentile in walk rate but in the 22nd percentile in hard-hit rate.

Toussiant has tallied a 3.82 ERA in his nine games (five starts) since being acquired by the White Sox from the Guardians, and will get the rest of the season to prove himself in the Sox’ rotation. He allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings in last start against Texas, but tossed five scoreless innings against the Guardians his last time out.

Over/Under pick

I’m taking the over because of the volatility of both of these pitching staffs. While I think Toussiant and Schmidt will both allow between two or three runs, both team’s current bullpens are far from shutdown, which could end to a lot of runs being piled up late.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Yankees had their chances on Monday, but finished the game 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position with 13 runners left on base. The opportunities were there for them last night and the just didn’t finish. I’m betting on them finishing tonight.

Pick: Yankees