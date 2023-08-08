Picks, predictions for Royals vs. Red Sox on Tuesday, August 8

The Boston Red Sox (58-54) kept pace in the loaded American League East on Monday with 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals (36-78) thanks to a walk-off grand slam from Pablo Reyes. Kutter Crawford (5-5, 3.62 ERA) will get the start for them on Tuesday in the hopes of extending their winning streak, while Brady Singer (7-8, 5.10 ERA) will get the start for the Royals. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Red Sox are -185 underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Royals are +154 underdogs. The total is set at 10.

Royals-Red Sox picks: Tuesday, August 8th

Injury report

Royals

Day-to-day: C Salvador Perez (left hand contusion)

Out: RP Taylor Clarke (right elbow inflammation), SP Brad Keller (right shoulder impingement), 1B Nick Pratto (left groin strain), SP Daniel Lynch IV (left shoulder strain)

Red Sox

SP Garrett Whitlock (right elbow inflammation), RP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), SP Chris Sale (left shoulder blade stress reaction)

Starting pitchers

Brady Singer vs. Kutter Crawford

Singer has looked like a different pitcher since the All-Star break (2.67 ERA in 27 innings) and is coming off a stellar start against the Mets where he scattered three hits over eight scoreless innings. Even with that, Singer still ranks in the bottom percentile of hard-hit rate, and is in the third percentile in exit velocity.

Crawford has settled into a spot in Boston’s rotation over the past two months, and has tallied a 3.68 ERA in his 11 starts over that time. He’s coming off a start where he tossed five scoreless innings against the Mariners, and has held opponents to one run or less in three of his last four starts.

Over/Under pick

While Singer and Crawford have pitched better as of late, I’m fading this pitching matchup and taking the over. Singer’s allowed at least two runs in four of his last five starts, while Crawford allowed four runs against the Mets three starts ago. The Red Sox offense is no joke, and should be able to generate so more offense against Singer today.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

Boston’s lineup is getting a little longer today with the reinstatement of shortstop Trevor Story, who missed the first fourth months of the season after having offseason shoulder surgery. I liked the Red Sox to win before Story got reinstated, but his addition to the lineup makes me like them even more.

Pick: Red Sox