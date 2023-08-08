Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Pirates on Tuesday, August 8

The Pittsburgh Pirates jumped all over Cy Young candidate Spender Strider on Monday, tallying six runs off him in the third inning in what became a 7-6 Pirates win. They’ll look to make it two in a row on Tuesday when the send All-Star Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.35 ERA) to the mound against Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 4.42 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Braves are -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Pirates are +136 underdogs. The total is set at 10.

Braves-Pirates picks: Tuesday, August 8th

Injury report

Braves

OF Sam Hilliard (right heel contusion), RP Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation)

Pirates

RP Dauri Moreta (lower back inflammation), INF/OF Ji Hwan Bae (left ankle sprain), SS Oneil Cruz (fractured left fibula)

Starting pitchers

Yonny Chirinos vs. Mitch Keller

Chirinos will be making his third start with the Braves since being picked up at the end of July after he was designated for assignment by the Rays. The 29-year-old has a 7.27 ERA in his two starts with Atlanta; he went 3 2/3 innings in his team debut against the Brewers, and allowed three runs in five innings his last time out against the Angels. He’s given up at least three runs in his last three starts.

After tallying a 3.34 ERA in his 19 starts prior to the All-Star Game, Keller has struggled immensely over the last month and has a 9.97 ERA over his last four starts. He’s allowed at least six runs in three of those starts, and is coming off a start against the Brewers where he allowed eight runs. The biggest problem for Keller has been his struggles with his cutter, as hitters averaged .458 on the pitch in July after only averaging .213 in April, May and June.

Over/Under pick

I like these two teams to clear the over for the second game in a row. Chirinos has yet to prove that he can keep opponents off the scoreboard, while Keller in the midst of one of the worst slumps in his career. Although there’s a signifcant gap in talent between the two lineups, I’m expecting the Pirates to keep up with Atlanta’s boppers.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Pirates pull off the upset for the second straight game. Even with his struggles, Keller is still the better starting pitcher. Both teams had to burn through some significant arms in their bullpen last night, which should help the Pirates, as bullpen depth is Atlanta’s one big weakness.

Pick: Pirates