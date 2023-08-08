Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Orioles on Tuesday, August 8

The Houston Astros take on the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, August 8. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Framber Valdez (9-7, 3.07 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros, and Grayson Rodriguez (2-3, 6.09 ERA) will pitch for the Orioles.

The Astros are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles coming in at +110. The total is set at 8.

Astros-Orioles picks: Tuesday, August 8th

Injury report

Orioles

Out: OF Cedric Mullins (groin), OF Aaron Hicks (hamstring)

Astros

N/A

Starting pitchers

Framber Valdez vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Valdez had a great June, but struggled in July, wrapping up with an ERA of 7.29 for the month. However, he had a major bounce-back at the start of August. In his most recent outing, he pitched a full no-hitter against the Guardians, going nine innings with no runs or hits. He walked one batter and struck out seven.

Rodriguez went 5.2 innings in his latest start, conceding three earned runs and recording six strikeouts against the Blue Jays. In his most recent home start, he kept the Yankees runless over 6.1 innings.

Over/Under pick

Valdez is fresh off a no-hitter, and Rodriguez has looked solid as of late, and both bullpens rank in the best 10 ERAs. However, on the other side of the ball, both teams rank in the top 10 in runs per game. It’ll be close, but I think the defenses win out here.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Orioles swept the Mets in their latest series, and the Astros split their series with the Yankees. Baltimore is on fire right now, but can they take on a pitcher fresh off a no-hitter? I think the answer is yes. The Orioles’ batting lineup is nearly impossible to contain right now, and while it will be a great game, I think the home team takes it.

Pick: Orioles +110