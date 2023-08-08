Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Reds on Tuesday, August 8

The Miami Marlins take on the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, August 8. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park. Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.14 ERA) will take the mound for the Marlins, and Luke Weaver (2-4, 6.98 ERA) will pitch for the Reds.

The Marlins are -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Reds coming in at +120. The total is set at 8.5.

Marlins-Reds picks: Tuesday, August 8th

Injury report

Marlins

Out: RP Matt Barnes (hip), RP Tommy Nance (shoulder), RP Anthony Bender (elbow)

Reds

Day to day: RP Alex Young (back)

Out: OF Jake Fraley (toe), C Curt Casali (foot), 2B Jonathan India (foot), SP Ben Lively (pectoral), RP Casey Legumina (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Braxton Garrett vs. Luke Weaver

Garrett saw his ERA steadily rise throughout July as he struggled to keep the ball away from opposing bats. Most recently, he allowed three runs in five innings against the Phillies, recording five strikeouts. Earlier this season, he conceded one run and recorded eight strikeouts against the Reds in a five-inning start.

Weaver also struggled in July, and got pulled before hitting the four-inning mark in two separate starts. His most recent start saw him allow four earned runs in three innings against the Cubs, walking four batters and striking out five. Earlier this season, Weaver allowed seven hits and one run in a 5.1-inning start against Miami.

Over/Under pick

Neither team has been batting very well lately, and while neither of these pitchers have been stellar on the mound, I still might go with the under. The Marlins have scored two or fewer points in four of their last five games, and the Reds have scored three or fewer in four of their last five.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Reds took the first game of the series, 5-2. Both teams find themselves on something of a losing streak at the moment. However, Weaver’s recent woes on the mound have me leaning toward the Miami moneyline. This is the perfect opportunity for Miami’s batting lineup to find its groove again.

Pick: Marlins -142