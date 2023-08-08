Picks, predictions for Nationals vs. Phillies on Tuesday, August 8

The Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday, August 8. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.54 ERA) will take the mound for the Nats, and Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.01 ERA) will pitch for the Phillies.

The Phillies are -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Nationals coming in at +170. The total is set at 9.

Nationals-Phillies picks: Tuesday, August 8th

Injury report

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Cristian Pache (elbow), OF Brandon Marsh (knee)

Nationals

Out: RP Mason Thompson (knee), RP Carl Edwards, Jr. (shoulder), RP Thaddeus Ward (shoulder), RP Rico Garcia (bicep), RP Hunter Harvey (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Josiah Gray vs. Ranger Suarez

Gray struggled in his latest start, allowing five earned runs in 3.2 innings against the Brewers. However, he wrapped up July with two good outings in a row. When he faced the Phillies earlier this season, Gray conceded four earned runs, including two home runs, in 5.1 innings.

Suarez allowed 10 hits and one earned run in his latest start against Miami, lasting 6.1 innings on the mound. He had a tough July after an excellent June. Suarez faced the Nats twice this season — in June, he allowed one earned run in seven innings, and in July, he allowed five earned runs in 5.1 innings.

Over/Under pick

The Nats have been hitting big lately, scoring 19 runs in their last three games. The Phillies grabbed 22 runs in their last three games. With neither pitcher inspiring a ton of confidence after previous matchups between these two teams, let’s go for the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

This will be the second game of a double-header day for these two teams after a rain delay caused Monday’s game to get pushed back. I picked the Nationals for the first game of the day, and I think that the Phillies can take the second. Both Gray and Suarez have struggled to contain the opposing batting lineups at play, but the Phillies have been batting very well lately.

Pick: Phillies -205