Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Angels on Tuesday, August 8

The San Francisco Giants (62-51) and the Los Angeles Angels (56-58) will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, August 8. First pitch from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. San Francisco will start reliever Scott Alexander (6-1, 3.21 ERA) for what is likely a bullpen day, while Los Angeles counters with Lucas Giolito (6-8, 4.36 ERA).

The Angels are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are the narrow -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Giants-Angels picks: Tuesday, August 8th

Injury report

Giants

Out: SP Anthony DeSclafani (elbow), LF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring)

Angels

Day-to-day: RP Reynaldo Lopez (bereavement list)

Out: SP Griffin Canning (calf), SS Zach Neto (back), CF Mike Trout (wrist), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis)

Starting pitchers

Scott Alexander vs. Lucas Giolito

Alexander will make his 40th appearance and fifth start of the season on Tuesday. This will be a career high for starts in a season for the bullpen arm, but it isn’t expected to be a lengthy stay as he hasn’t pitched more than one inning in any appearance this season.

Giolito will take the mound for the 24th time this year and the third time for the Angels, who acquired him at the 2023 trade deadline. It’s been a rough transition for Giolito, but he has faced two tough opponents since the move. Giolito last pitched 3.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves. He allowed nine earned runs on eight hits while striking out two and walking three.

Over/Under pick

The series’ first game ended with the Giants picking up the 8-3 victory. They have scored at least four runs in five of their last eight games. While it looked like the Angels should be buyers at the trade deadline, they are in a major slump. They have scored three runs or fewer in four of their last five games. With the pitching matchup, I am taking the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Something has to give for Los Angeles. Giolito is due to bounce back on the mound, and the batting order will wake up eventually. The Angels have now lost seven games in a row, but I don’t think it gets to eight. The lineup should bounce back as San Francisco goes with a bullpen day, helping them to get off this losing streak.

Pick: Angels