Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on Tuesday, August 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (65-46) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-56) will play the first game of their brief two-game divisional series on Tuesday, August 8. First pitch from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles will start Julio Urias (8-6, 4.69 ERA), while Arizona counters with Brandon Pfaadt (0-5, 7.11 ERA).

The Dodgers are the -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are the +136 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Dodgers-Diamondbacks picks: Tuesday, August 8th

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), CF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), CF Jonny Deluca (hamstring)

Diamondbacks

Day-to-day: 2B Ketel Marte (quad)

Out: SP Tommy Henry (elbow), 3B Evan Longoria (back)

Starting pitchers

Julio Urias vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Urias will start his 17th game of the season on Tuesday. He missed a month and a half due to injury but has been inconsistent since returning on July 1. Urias is coming off a great start against the Oakland Athletics. He pitched five shutout innings, allowing only three hits while walking one and striking out five to earn his eighth win.

The rookie Pfaadt has struggled since being called up. He can't stay consistent due to either a lack of run support or an inability to find the strike zone on the mound. Pfaadt was solid in his last outing, pitching seven innings against the San Francisco Giants. He allowed just one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out seven. Pfaadt still took the loss as Arizona’s lineup was shut out at the plate.

Over/Under pick

The Dodgers lineup has been cooking at the plate, scoring at least seven runs in six of their last seven games. The Diamondbacks have struggled, scoring three or fewer in six consecutive games. Los Angeles should be able to light up Pfaadt in this matchup, helping the over to hit.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Arizona has been atrocious since the 2023 All-Star break. They are 5-17 since the second half began and head into this game after losing six in a row. Sure, Urias has struggled, but the Dodgers’ lineup has provided at least seven runs of support to their pitching staff in six of their last seven games. Barring a complete pitching implosion, Los Angeles should win this game.

Pick: Dodgers