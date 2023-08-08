Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, August 8

The MLB is back with a full slate of games scheduled for Tuesday, August 8. There are 16 matchups total, with the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies set to play a doubleheader. The featured group at DraftKings DFS consists of 11 games that begin at 7:05 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite team stacks for Tuesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, August 8th

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles

Yordan Alvarez ($5,800)

Kyle Tucker ($5,600)

Jose Altuve ($5,500)

Alex Bregman ($4,900)

Alvarez hit his 21st home run of the season in his last game, bringing his batting average up to .290. Tucker went hitless but still scored a run and is now slashing .295/.375/.505 this year. Altuve had a base hit and a run out of the leadoff spot, while Bregman went 0-5 with three strikeouts in the two-hole. If Bregman gets dropped in the batting order, switch in whoever replaces him in the top four.

The Astros are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Orioles are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets

Cody Bellinger ($5,300)

Nico Hoerner ($4,500)

Mike Tauchman ($3,500)

Ian Happ ($3,400)

New York picked up a huge 11-2 win in the series opener on Monday. There wasn’t much that went right for the Chicago batting order, except for this quartet. Tauchman led off and had a base hit, with Hoerner picking up two hits. The switch-hitting Happ notched a hit while Bellinger went 3-for-3 with two RBI in the losing effort.

The Cubs are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Mookie Betts ($6,400)

Freddie Freeman ($6,200)

Will Smith ($5,400)

Max Muncy ($5,100)

This would be the most expensive team stack of the day, but it should pay dividends, as the Los Angeles lineup has a good matchup against Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt (0-5, 7.11 ERA). The Dodgers are coming off a big 13-7 victory over the San Diego Padres. Betts only tallied one hit, but it was a grand slam in the fourth innings. Freeman and Smith each tallied two hits and at least one run. Muncy had one hit, two RBI and a run in the win.

The Dodgers are the -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are the +136 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.