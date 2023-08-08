Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday means a full dance card around the Majors, with all 30 teams set to be in action tonight. That also means a ton of pitching options to choose from for your fantasy rosters, from marquee names (Max Scherzer, Zack Wheeler, Framber Valdez) to intriguing young arms (Grayson Rodriguez, Tanner Bibee, JP Sears) to some under-the-radar options that could carry some sneaky value. As always, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help you break it all down, with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, August 8

Pitchers to stream

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees — While most of New York’s rotation is actively on fire, Schmidt has been surprisingly steady: He hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a start since way back on May 14, falling short of completing five innings just once over that span. He gets a dream matchup on Tuesday, facing a Chicago White Sox lineup already down Tim Anderson and that struggles mightily against right-handed breaking stuff. (They have the second-lowest team wRC+ against righties since the start of July.) Schmidt is a rock-solid bet to give you at least five innings, a chance at a win and some strikeout upside to boot.

Kutter Crawford, Boston Red Sox — Fenway Park can always make a pitcher go sideways, and the Royals have actually been swinging the bat well of late, but Crawford has allowed just one run while striking out 12 across 10.1 innings over his last two starts. The righty has a 3.72 ERA overall since moving from Boston’s bullpen into the rotation, and Kansas City simply isn’t scary enough to dissuade you from a very solid chance at picking up a win.

Wade Miley, Milwaukee Brewers — Miley is making his second start back from the IL and will likely only be at around 80 pitches or so, but even that short of a leash shouldn’t stop him from getting through at least five innings. The Colorado Rockies just jettisoned arguably their two best healthy hitters at the trade deadline and have been dreadful offensively away from Coors Field. Miley allowed just one run over four innings in a much tougher assignment on the road against the lefty-mashing Nationals last week and should be fine here.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, August 8.