Will LIV Tour players participate in the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs?

The FedExCup playoffs begin this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. This week’s championship is the first of three PGA TOUR playoff events that culminate in the TOUR Championship.

Golfers earn FedExCup points throughout the season that go toward qualifying for the playoffs. Each win at a standard tournament nets 500 points, and every place from there on down earns a decreasing amount of points. The winner’s share is raised to 600 at major tournaments — in which LIV golfers are allowed to participate. However, that doesn’t mean PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is joining the field this week.

LIV golfers are not eligible to earn FedExCup points from the majors, and are currently banned from participating in any PGA TOUR events. If a LIV golfer wins, say, the Masters, and a PGA TOUR golfer comes in second, the 600 first place points are left unawarded, and the PGA golfer earns the usual amount of points awarded to the runner-up.

There are three FedExCup playoff events:

Aug 10-13: St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Aug 17-20: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, Chicago, Illinois

Aug 24-27: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia