Format, prize money for the 2023 PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs

The FedExCup playoffs begin this week with the first of three events. The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings will head to Memphis to compete at the St. Jude Championship. They will have the opportunity to change their standing significantly at St. Jude, and the top 50 golfers in the standings after Memphis will move onto the BMW Championship. After the BMW, the 30 top-ranked golfers head to Atlanta for the TOUR Championship. Rory McIlroy is the reigning FedExCup champion.

Here’s everything you need to know about how the three playoff events will work:

The schedule and format

FedEx St. Jude Championship: August 10-13, TPC Southwind

BMW Championship: August 17-20, Olympia Fields Country Club

TOUR Championship: August 24-27, East Lake Golf Club

The top 70 golfers in FedExCup standings this week will qualify for the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. There are significantly more points available at FedExCup events than there are at a standard event — for instance, the winner of last week’s Wyndham Championship won 500 FedExCup points, and the winner of the St. Jude Championship will win 2,000 points. This helps to make the first two playoff events more competitive.

The top 50 golfers in FedExCup standings after St. Jude will advance to the BMW Championship, and the top 30 after BMW will advance to the TOUR Championship.

Here are the 70 players that advanced to the St. Jude Championship:

2023 FedExCup Playoffs Field Player FedEx Cup Rank FedExCup Points Player FedEx Cup Rank FedExCup Points Jon Rahm 1 3,319.720 Scottie Scheffler 2 3,145.940 Rory McIlroy 3 2,304.097 Max Homa 4 2,128.416 Wyndham Clark 5 1,943.807 Brian Harman 6 1,827.411 Viktor Hovland 7 1,795.092 Keegan Bradley 8 1,773.902 Rickie Fowler 9 1,731.551 Tony Finau 10 1,655.195 Jason Day 11 1,505.829 Nick Taylor 12 1,463.414 Patrick Cantlay 13 1,442.807 Tom Kim 14 1,422.033 Sepp Straka 15 1,412.974 Xander Schauffele 16 1,406.016 Tyrrell Hatton 17 1,381.227 Si Woo Kim 18 1,372.057 Sam Burns 19 1,335.324 Russell Henley 20 1,295.501 Emiliano Grillo 21 1,274.886 Collin Morikawa 22 1,246.248 Kurt Kitayama 23 1,215.980 Adam Schenk 24 1,212.949 Taylor Moore 25 1,192.810 Tommy Fleetwood 26 1,184.160 Denny McCarthy 27 1,178.846 Chris Kirk 28 1,161.260 Seamus Power 29 1,133.451 Corey Conners 30 1,103.498 Jordan Spieth 31 1,099.354 Sungjae Im 32 1,097.565 Justin Rose 33 1,087.719 Sahith Theegala 34 1,064.983 Lee Hodges 35 1,052.156 Matt Fitzpatrick 36 1,048.958 Byeong Hun An 37 1,041.344 Adam Svensson 38 1,013.909 Brendon Todd 39 973.295 Eric Cole 40 949.851 Andrew Putnam 41 917.629 Harris English 42 913.988 Patrick Rodgers 43 913.667 Adam Hadwin 44 908.259 J.T. Poston 45 906.718 Tom Hoge 46 896.588 Mackenzie Hughes 47 890.359 Cameron Young 48 889.403 Lucas Glover 49 884.864 Nick Hardy 50 867.590 Alex Smalley 51 864.486 Thomas Detry 52 851.137 Taylor Montgomery 53 822.536 Davis Riley 54 767.653 Brandon Wu 55 763.035 Hayden Buckley 56 753.583 Hideki Matsuyama 57 741.702 Keith Mitchell 58 697.847 Mark Hubbard 59 697.282 Matt Kuchar 60 695.136 Stephan Jaeger 61 691.576 Cam Davis 62 684.681 Sam Ryder 63 675.313 Sam Stevens 64 670.047 Aaron Rai 65 669.889 Beau Hossler 66 658.296 Matt NeSmith 67 641.536 Vincent Norrman 68 636.472 J.J. Spaun 69 633.969 Ben Griffin 70 616.558

For the TOUR Championship, golfers begin with an advantage of starting strokes that is based off their ranking in the FedExCup standings. For instance, the golfer with the most FedExCup points in the field will start at -10, and the golfer with the second most begins at -8. This helps to reward golfers for their season-long performance, which is necessary with the amount of money at stake in this tournament.

1st place -10

2nd place -8

3rd place -7

4th place -6

5th place -5

6-10th place -4

11-15th place -3

16-20th place -2

21-25th place -1

26-30th place E

FedExCup points

Players earn FedExCup points throughout the season, and gain more points for a better finish at any given tournament. Majors and THE PLAYERS award more FedExCup points than a standard tournament, and FedExCup playoff events award the most.

Here’s the complete FedEx Points chart:

FedEx Cup Points Chart Place FedEx Cup Playoffs The Majors + TPC Invitational Events PGA TOUR Events Cross-field events Place FedEx Cup Playoffs The Majors + TPC Invitational Events PGA TOUR Events Cross-field events 1 2000 600 550 500 300 2 1200 330 315 300 165 3 760 210 200 190 105 4 540 150 140 135 80 5 440 120 115 110 65 6 400 110 105 100 60 7 360 100 95 90 55 8 340 94 89 85 50 9 320 88 83 80 45 10 300 82 78 75 40 11 280 77 73 70 37.5 12 260 72 69 65 35 13 240 68 65 60 32.5 14 228 64 62 57 31 15 220 61 59 55 30.5 16 212 59 57 53 30 17 204 57 55 51 29.5 18 196 55 53 49 29 19 188 53 52 47 28.5 20 180 51 51 45 28 21 172 48.73 48.73 43 26.76 22 164 46.47 46.47 41 25.51 23 156 44.2 44.2 39 24.27 24 148 41.93 41.93 37 23.02 25 142 40.23 40.23 35.5 22.09 26 136 38.53 38.53 34 21.16 27 130 36.83 36.83 32.5 20.22 28 124 35.13 35.13 31 19.29 29 118 33.43 33.43 29.5 18.36 30 112 31.73 31.73 28 17.42 31 106 30.03 30.03 26.5 16.49 32 100 28.33 28.33 25 15.56 33 94 26.63 26.63 23.5 14.62 34 88 24.93 24.93 22 13.69 35 84 23.8 23.8 21 13.07 36 80 22.67 22.67 20 12.44 37 76 21.53 21.53 19 11.82 38 72 20.4 20.4 18 11.2 39 68 19.27 19.27 17 10.58 40 64 18.13 18.13 16 9.96 41 60 17 17 15 9.33 42 56 15.87 15.87 14 8.71 43 52 14.73 14.73 13 8.09 44 48 13.6 13.6 12 7.47 45 44 12.47 12.47 11 6.84 46 42 11.9 11.9 10.5 6.53 47 40 11.33 11.33 10 6.22 48 38 10.77 10.77 9.5 5.91 49 36 10.2 10.2 9 5.6 50 34 9.63 9.63 8.5 5.29 51 32 9.07 9.07 8 4.98 52 30 8.5 8.5 7.5 4.67 53 28 7.93 7.93 7 4.36 54 26 7.37 7.37 6.5 4.04 55 24 6.8 6.8 6 3.73 56 23.2 6.57 6.57 5.8 3.61 57 22.4 6.35 6.35 5.6 3.48 58 21.6 6.12 6.12 5.4 3.36 59 20.8 5.89 5.89 5.2 3.24 60 20 5.67 5.67 5 3.11 61 19.2 5.44 5.44 4.8 2.99 62 18.4 5.21 5.21 4.6 2.86 63 17.6 4.99 4.99 4.4 2.74 64 16.8 4.76 4.76 4.2 2.61 65 16 4.53 4.53 4 2.49 66 15.2 4.31 4.31 3.8 2.36 67 14.4 4.08 4.08 3.6 2.24 68 13.6 3.85 3.85 3.4 2.12 69 12.8 3.63 3.63 3.2 1.99 70 12 3.4 3.4 3 1.87 71 3.29 3.29 2.9 1.8 72 3.17 3.17 2.8 1.74 73 3.06 3.06 2.7 1.68 74 2.95 2.95 2.6 1.62 75 2.83 2.83 2.5 1.56 76 2.72 2.72 2.4 1.49 77 2.61 2.61 2.3 1.43 78 2.49 2.49 2.2 1.37 79 2.38 2.38 2.1 1.31 80 2.27 2.27 2 1.24 81 2.15 2.15 1.9 1.18 82 2.04 2.04 1.8 1.12 83 1.93 1.93 1.7 1.06 84 1.81 1.81 1.6 1 85 1.7 1.7 1.5 0.93

Prize money

The winners of the first two tournaments each win $3.6 million out of a $20 million purse. This is the same purse that was available at this year’s U.S. Open and at the PGA TOUR’s elevated or designated events.

Here’s the complete prize money chart for the first St. Jude Championship. The BMW Championship pool will be announced next week.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Total Prize Money $20,000,000 Total Prize Money $20,000,000 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $224,000 23rd $208,000 24th $192,000 25th $176,000 26th $160,000 27th $154,000 28th $148,000 29th $142,000 30th $136,000 31st $130,000 32nd $124,000 33rd $118,000 34th $113,000 35th $108,000 36th $103,000 37th $98,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $54,800 49th $52,000 50th $50,400 51st $49,200 52nd $48,000 53rd $47,200 54th $46,400 55th $46,000 56th $45,600 57th $45,200 58th $44,800 59th $44,400 60th $44,000 61st $43,600 62nd $43,200 63rd $42,800 64th $42,400 65th $42,000 66th $41,600 67th $41,200 68th $40,800 69th $40,400 70th $40,000

FedEx Cup Bonus Money

The 30 golfers who qualify for the TOUR Championship, the final playoff event, are competing for the biggest prize in golf. The pool for the FedExCup bonus money available at this tournament is a whopping $75 million, of which the winner takes home $18 million. There is nearly a $12 million difference in what the winner and runner-up take home after the TOUR Championship.

While the full payouts haven’t been announced, here’s what we know so far

1st: $18 million

2nd: $6.5 million

3rd: $5 million

4th: $4 million

5th: $3 million

6th: $2.5 million

7th: $2 million

8th: $1.5 million

9th: $1.25 million

10th $1 million

That money will kick up to $25 million for first place in 2024.