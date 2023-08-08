 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Format, prize money for the 2023 PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs

We break down the path to win it all for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR FedEx Cup Playoffs over the next three weekends.

By Grace McDermott
TOUR Championship - Final Round Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The FedExCup playoffs begin this week with the first of three events. The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings will head to Memphis to compete at the St. Jude Championship. They will have the opportunity to change their standing significantly at St. Jude, and the top 50 golfers in the standings after Memphis will move onto the BMW Championship. After the BMW, the 30 top-ranked golfers head to Atlanta for the TOUR Championship. Rory McIlroy is the reigning FedExCup champion.

Here’s everything you need to know about how the three playoff events will work:

The schedule and format

FedEx St. Jude Championship: August 10-13, TPC Southwind
BMW Championship: August 17-20, Olympia Fields Country Club
TOUR Championship: August 24-27, East Lake Golf Club

The top 70 golfers in FedExCup standings this week will qualify for the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. There are significantly more points available at FedExCup events than there are at a standard event — for instance, the winner of last week’s Wyndham Championship won 500 FedExCup points, and the winner of the St. Jude Championship will win 2,000 points. This helps to make the first two playoff events more competitive.

The top 50 golfers in FedExCup standings after St. Jude will advance to the BMW Championship, and the top 30 after BMW will advance to the TOUR Championship.

Here are the 70 players that advanced to the St. Jude Championship:

2023 FedExCup Playoffs Field

Player FedEx Cup Rank FedExCup Points
Jon Rahm 1 3,319.720
Scottie Scheffler 2 3,145.940
Rory McIlroy 3 2,304.097
Max Homa 4 2,128.416
Wyndham Clark 5 1,943.807
Brian Harman 6 1,827.411
Viktor Hovland 7 1,795.092
Keegan Bradley 8 1,773.902
Rickie Fowler 9 1,731.551
Tony Finau 10 1,655.195
Jason Day 11 1,505.829
Nick Taylor 12 1,463.414
Patrick Cantlay 13 1,442.807
Tom Kim 14 1,422.033
Sepp Straka 15 1,412.974
Xander Schauffele 16 1,406.016
Tyrrell Hatton 17 1,381.227
Si Woo Kim 18 1,372.057
Sam Burns 19 1,335.324
Russell Henley 20 1,295.501
Emiliano Grillo 21 1,274.886
Collin Morikawa 22 1,246.248
Kurt Kitayama 23 1,215.980
Adam Schenk 24 1,212.949
Taylor Moore 25 1,192.810
Tommy Fleetwood 26 1,184.160
Denny McCarthy 27 1,178.846
Chris Kirk 28 1,161.260
Seamus Power 29 1,133.451
Corey Conners 30 1,103.498
Jordan Spieth 31 1,099.354
Sungjae Im 32 1,097.565
Justin Rose 33 1,087.719
Sahith Theegala 34 1,064.983
Lee Hodges 35 1,052.156
Matt Fitzpatrick 36 1,048.958
Byeong Hun An 37 1,041.344
Adam Svensson 38 1,013.909
Brendon Todd 39 973.295
Eric Cole 40 949.851
Andrew Putnam 41 917.629
Harris English 42 913.988
Patrick Rodgers 43 913.667
Adam Hadwin 44 908.259
J.T. Poston 45 906.718
Tom Hoge 46 896.588
Mackenzie Hughes 47 890.359
Cameron Young 48 889.403
Lucas Glover 49 884.864
Nick Hardy 50 867.590
Alex Smalley 51 864.486
Thomas Detry 52 851.137
Taylor Montgomery 53 822.536
Davis Riley 54 767.653
Brandon Wu 55 763.035
Hayden Buckley 56 753.583
Hideki Matsuyama 57 741.702
Keith Mitchell 58 697.847
Mark Hubbard 59 697.282
Matt Kuchar 60 695.136
Stephan Jaeger 61 691.576
Cam Davis 62 684.681
Sam Ryder 63 675.313
Sam Stevens 64 670.047
Aaron Rai 65 669.889
Beau Hossler 66 658.296
Matt NeSmith 67 641.536
Vincent Norrman 68 636.472
J.J. Spaun 69 633.969
Ben Griffin 70 616.558

For the TOUR Championship, golfers begin with an advantage of starting strokes that is based off their ranking in the FedExCup standings. For instance, the golfer with the most FedExCup points in the field will start at -10, and the golfer with the second most begins at -8. This helps to reward golfers for their season-long performance, which is necessary with the amount of money at stake in this tournament.

1st place -10
2nd place -8
3rd place -7
4th place -6
5th place -5
6-10th place -4
11-15th place -3
16-20th place -2
21-25th place -1
26-30th place E

FedExCup points

Players earn FedExCup points throughout the season, and gain more points for a better finish at any given tournament. Majors and THE PLAYERS award more FedExCup points than a standard tournament, and FedExCup playoff events award the most.

Here’s the complete FedEx Points chart:

FedEx Cup Points Chart

Place FedEx Cup Playoffs The Majors + TPC Invitational Events PGA TOUR Events Cross-field events
1 2000 600 550 500 300
2 1200 330 315 300 165
3 760 210 200 190 105
4 540 150 140 135 80
5 440 120 115 110 65
6 400 110 105 100 60
7 360 100 95 90 55
8 340 94 89 85 50
9 320 88 83 80 45
10 300 82 78 75 40
11 280 77 73 70 37.5
12 260 72 69 65 35
13 240 68 65 60 32.5
14 228 64 62 57 31
15 220 61 59 55 30.5
16 212 59 57 53 30
17 204 57 55 51 29.5
18 196 55 53 49 29
19 188 53 52 47 28.5
20 180 51 51 45 28
21 172 48.73 48.73 43 26.76
22 164 46.47 46.47 41 25.51
23 156 44.2 44.2 39 24.27
24 148 41.93 41.93 37 23.02
25 142 40.23 40.23 35.5 22.09
26 136 38.53 38.53 34 21.16
27 130 36.83 36.83 32.5 20.22
28 124 35.13 35.13 31 19.29
29 118 33.43 33.43 29.5 18.36
30 112 31.73 31.73 28 17.42
31 106 30.03 30.03 26.5 16.49
32 100 28.33 28.33 25 15.56
33 94 26.63 26.63 23.5 14.62
34 88 24.93 24.93 22 13.69
35 84 23.8 23.8 21 13.07
36 80 22.67 22.67 20 12.44
37 76 21.53 21.53 19 11.82
38 72 20.4 20.4 18 11.2
39 68 19.27 19.27 17 10.58
40 64 18.13 18.13 16 9.96
41 60 17 17 15 9.33
42 56 15.87 15.87 14 8.71
43 52 14.73 14.73 13 8.09
44 48 13.6 13.6 12 7.47
45 44 12.47 12.47 11 6.84
46 42 11.9 11.9 10.5 6.53
47 40 11.33 11.33 10 6.22
48 38 10.77 10.77 9.5 5.91
49 36 10.2 10.2 9 5.6
50 34 9.63 9.63 8.5 5.29
51 32 9.07 9.07 8 4.98
52 30 8.5 8.5 7.5 4.67
53 28 7.93 7.93 7 4.36
54 26 7.37 7.37 6.5 4.04
55 24 6.8 6.8 6 3.73
56 23.2 6.57 6.57 5.8 3.61
57 22.4 6.35 6.35 5.6 3.48
58 21.6 6.12 6.12 5.4 3.36
59 20.8 5.89 5.89 5.2 3.24
60 20 5.67 5.67 5 3.11
61 19.2 5.44 5.44 4.8 2.99
62 18.4 5.21 5.21 4.6 2.86
63 17.6 4.99 4.99 4.4 2.74
64 16.8 4.76 4.76 4.2 2.61
65 16 4.53 4.53 4 2.49
66 15.2 4.31 4.31 3.8 2.36
67 14.4 4.08 4.08 3.6 2.24
68 13.6 3.85 3.85 3.4 2.12
69 12.8 3.63 3.63 3.2 1.99
70 12 3.4 3.4 3 1.87
71 3.29 3.29 2.9 1.8
72 3.17 3.17 2.8 1.74
73 3.06 3.06 2.7 1.68
74 2.95 2.95 2.6 1.62
75 2.83 2.83 2.5 1.56
76 2.72 2.72 2.4 1.49
77 2.61 2.61 2.3 1.43
78 2.49 2.49 2.2 1.37
79 2.38 2.38 2.1 1.31
80 2.27 2.27 2 1.24
81 2.15 2.15 1.9 1.18
82 2.04 2.04 1.8 1.12
83 1.93 1.93 1.7 1.06
84 1.81 1.81 1.6 1
85 1.7 1.7 1.5 0.93

Prize money

The winners of the first two tournaments each win $3.6 million out of a $20 million purse. This is the same purse that was available at this year’s U.S. Open and at the PGA TOUR’s elevated or designated events.

Here’s the complete prize money chart for the first St. Jude Championship. The BMW Championship pool will be announced next week.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money

Total Prize Money $20,000,000
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,160,000
3rd $1,360,000
4th $960,000
5th $800,000
6th $720,000
7th $670,000
8th $620,000
9th $580,000
10th $540,000
11th $500,000
12th $460,000
13th $420,000
14th $380,000
15th $360,000
16th $340,000
17th $320,000
18th $300,000
19th $280,000
20th $260,000
21st $240,000
22nd $224,000
23rd $208,000
24th $192,000
25th $176,000
26th $160,000
27th $154,000
28th $148,000
29th $142,000
30th $136,000
31st $130,000
32nd $124,000
33rd $118,000
34th $113,000
35th $108,000
36th $103,000
37th $98,000
38th $94,000
39th $90,000
40th $86,000
41st $82,000
42nd $78,000
43rd $74,000
44th $70,000
45th $66,000
46th $62,000
47th $58,000
48th $54,800
49th $52,000
50th $50,400
51st $49,200
52nd $48,000
53rd $47,200
54th $46,400
55th $46,000
56th $45,600
57th $45,200
58th $44,800
59th $44,400
60th $44,000
61st $43,600
62nd $43,200
63rd $42,800
64th $42,400
65th $42,000
66th $41,600
67th $41,200
68th $40,800
69th $40,400
70th $40,000

FedEx Cup Bonus Money

The 30 golfers who qualify for the TOUR Championship, the final playoff event, are competing for the biggest prize in golf. The pool for the FedExCup bonus money available at this tournament is a whopping $75 million, of which the winner takes home $18 million. There is nearly a $12 million difference in what the winner and runner-up take home after the TOUR Championship.

While the full payouts haven’t been announced, here’s what we know so far

  • 1st: $18 million
  • 2nd: $6.5 million
  • 3rd: $5 million
  • 4th: $4 million
  • 5th: $3 million
  • 6th: $2.5 million
  • 7th: $2 million
  • 8th: $1.5 million
  • 9th: $1.25 million
  • 10th $1 million

That money will kick up to $25 million for first place in 2024.

