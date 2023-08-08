Format, prize money for the 2023 PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs

The FedExCup playoffs begin this week with the first of three events. The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings will head to Memphis to compete at the St. Jude Championship. They will have the opportunity to change their standing significantly at St. Jude, and the top 50 golfers in the standings after Memphis will move onto the BMW Championship. After the BMW, the 30 top-ranked golfers head to Atlanta for the TOUR Championship. Rory McIlroy is the reigning FedExCup champion.
Here’s everything you need to know about how the three playoff events will work:
The schedule and format
FedEx St. Jude Championship: August 10-13, TPC Southwind
BMW Championship: August 17-20, Olympia Fields Country Club
TOUR Championship: August 24-27, East Lake Golf Club
The top 70 golfers in FedExCup standings this week will qualify for the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. There are significantly more points available at FedExCup events than there are at a standard event — for instance, the winner of last week’s Wyndham Championship won 500 FedExCup points, and the winner of the St. Jude Championship will win 2,000 points. This helps to make the first two playoff events more competitive.
The top 50 golfers in FedExCup standings after St. Jude will advance to the BMW Championship, and the top 30 after BMW will advance to the TOUR Championship.
Here are the 70 players that advanced to the St. Jude Championship:
2023 FedExCup Playoffs Field
|Player
|FedEx Cup Rank
|FedExCup Points
|Player
|FedEx Cup Rank
|FedExCup Points
|Jon Rahm
|1
|3,319.720
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|3,145.940
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|2,304.097
|Max Homa
|4
|2,128.416
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|1,943.807
|Brian Harman
|6
|1,827.411
|Viktor Hovland
|7
|1,795.092
|Keegan Bradley
|8
|1,773.902
|Rickie Fowler
|9
|1,731.551
|Tony Finau
|10
|1,655.195
|Jason Day
|11
|1,505.829
|Nick Taylor
|12
|1,463.414
|Patrick Cantlay
|13
|1,442.807
|Tom Kim
|14
|1,422.033
|Sepp Straka
|15
|1,412.974
|Xander Schauffele
|16
|1,406.016
|Tyrrell Hatton
|17
|1,381.227
|Si Woo Kim
|18
|1,372.057
|Sam Burns
|19
|1,335.324
|Russell Henley
|20
|1,295.501
|Emiliano Grillo
|21
|1,274.886
|Collin Morikawa
|22
|1,246.248
|Kurt Kitayama
|23
|1,215.980
|Adam Schenk
|24
|1,212.949
|Taylor Moore
|25
|1,192.810
|Tommy Fleetwood
|26
|1,184.160
|Denny McCarthy
|27
|1,178.846
|Chris Kirk
|28
|1,161.260
|Seamus Power
|29
|1,133.451
|Corey Conners
|30
|1,103.498
|Jordan Spieth
|31
|1,099.354
|Sungjae Im
|32
|1,097.565
|Justin Rose
|33
|1,087.719
|Sahith Theegala
|34
|1,064.983
|Lee Hodges
|35
|1,052.156
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|36
|1,048.958
|Byeong Hun An
|37
|1,041.344
|Adam Svensson
|38
|1,013.909
|Brendon Todd
|39
|973.295
|Eric Cole
|40
|949.851
|Andrew Putnam
|41
|917.629
|Harris English
|42
|913.988
|Patrick Rodgers
|43
|913.667
|Adam Hadwin
|44
|908.259
|J.T. Poston
|45
|906.718
|Tom Hoge
|46
|896.588
|Mackenzie Hughes
|47
|890.359
|Cameron Young
|48
|889.403
|Lucas Glover
|49
|884.864
|Nick Hardy
|50
|867.590
|Alex Smalley
|51
|864.486
|Thomas Detry
|52
|851.137
|Taylor Montgomery
|53
|822.536
|Davis Riley
|54
|767.653
|Brandon Wu
|55
|763.035
|Hayden Buckley
|56
|753.583
|Hideki Matsuyama
|57
|741.702
|Keith Mitchell
|58
|697.847
|Mark Hubbard
|59
|697.282
|Matt Kuchar
|60
|695.136
|Stephan Jaeger
|61
|691.576
|Cam Davis
|62
|684.681
|Sam Ryder
|63
|675.313
|Sam Stevens
|64
|670.047
|Aaron Rai
|65
|669.889
|Beau Hossler
|66
|658.296
|Matt NeSmith
|67
|641.536
|Vincent Norrman
|68
|636.472
|J.J. Spaun
|69
|633.969
|Ben Griffin
|70
|616.558
For the TOUR Championship, golfers begin with an advantage of starting strokes that is based off their ranking in the FedExCup standings. For instance, the golfer with the most FedExCup points in the field will start at -10, and the golfer with the second most begins at -8. This helps to reward golfers for their season-long performance, which is necessary with the amount of money at stake in this tournament.
1st place -10
2nd place -8
3rd place -7
4th place -6
5th place -5
6-10th place -4
11-15th place -3
16-20th place -2
21-25th place -1
26-30th place E
FedExCup points
Players earn FedExCup points throughout the season, and gain more points for a better finish at any given tournament. Majors and THE PLAYERS award more FedExCup points than a standard tournament, and FedExCup playoff events award the most.
Here’s the complete FedEx Points chart:
FedEx Cup Points Chart
|Place
|FedEx Cup Playoffs
|The Majors + TPC
|Invitational Events
|PGA TOUR Events
|Cross-field events
|Place
|FedEx Cup Playoffs
|The Majors + TPC
|Invitational Events
|PGA TOUR Events
|Cross-field events
|1
|2000
|600
|550
|500
|300
|2
|1200
|330
|315
|300
|165
|3
|760
|210
|200
|190
|105
|4
|540
|150
|140
|135
|80
|5
|440
|120
|115
|110
|65
|6
|400
|110
|105
|100
|60
|7
|360
|100
|95
|90
|55
|8
|340
|94
|89
|85
|50
|9
|320
|88
|83
|80
|45
|10
|300
|82
|78
|75
|40
|11
|280
|77
|73
|70
|37.5
|12
|260
|72
|69
|65
|35
|13
|240
|68
|65
|60
|32.5
|14
|228
|64
|62
|57
|31
|15
|220
|61
|59
|55
|30.5
|16
|212
|59
|57
|53
|30
|17
|204
|57
|55
|51
|29.5
|18
|196
|55
|53
|49
|29
|19
|188
|53
|52
|47
|28.5
|20
|180
|51
|51
|45
|28
|21
|172
|48.73
|48.73
|43
|26.76
|22
|164
|46.47
|46.47
|41
|25.51
|23
|156
|44.2
|44.2
|39
|24.27
|24
|148
|41.93
|41.93
|37
|23.02
|25
|142
|40.23
|40.23
|35.5
|22.09
|26
|136
|38.53
|38.53
|34
|21.16
|27
|130
|36.83
|36.83
|32.5
|20.22
|28
|124
|35.13
|35.13
|31
|19.29
|29
|118
|33.43
|33.43
|29.5
|18.36
|30
|112
|31.73
|31.73
|28
|17.42
|31
|106
|30.03
|30.03
|26.5
|16.49
|32
|100
|28.33
|28.33
|25
|15.56
|33
|94
|26.63
|26.63
|23.5
|14.62
|34
|88
|24.93
|24.93
|22
|13.69
|35
|84
|23.8
|23.8
|21
|13.07
|36
|80
|22.67
|22.67
|20
|12.44
|37
|76
|21.53
|21.53
|19
|11.82
|38
|72
|20.4
|20.4
|18
|11.2
|39
|68
|19.27
|19.27
|17
|10.58
|40
|64
|18.13
|18.13
|16
|9.96
|41
|60
|17
|17
|15
|9.33
|42
|56
|15.87
|15.87
|14
|8.71
|43
|52
|14.73
|14.73
|13
|8.09
|44
|48
|13.6
|13.6
|12
|7.47
|45
|44
|12.47
|12.47
|11
|6.84
|46
|42
|11.9
|11.9
|10.5
|6.53
|47
|40
|11.33
|11.33
|10
|6.22
|48
|38
|10.77
|10.77
|9.5
|5.91
|49
|36
|10.2
|10.2
|9
|5.6
|50
|34
|9.63
|9.63
|8.5
|5.29
|51
|32
|9.07
|9.07
|8
|4.98
|52
|30
|8.5
|8.5
|7.5
|4.67
|53
|28
|7.93
|7.93
|7
|4.36
|54
|26
|7.37
|7.37
|6.5
|4.04
|55
|24
|6.8
|6.8
|6
|3.73
|56
|23.2
|6.57
|6.57
|5.8
|3.61
|57
|22.4
|6.35
|6.35
|5.6
|3.48
|58
|21.6
|6.12
|6.12
|5.4
|3.36
|59
|20.8
|5.89
|5.89
|5.2
|3.24
|60
|20
|5.67
|5.67
|5
|3.11
|61
|19.2
|5.44
|5.44
|4.8
|2.99
|62
|18.4
|5.21
|5.21
|4.6
|2.86
|63
|17.6
|4.99
|4.99
|4.4
|2.74
|64
|16.8
|4.76
|4.76
|4.2
|2.61
|65
|16
|4.53
|4.53
|4
|2.49
|66
|15.2
|4.31
|4.31
|3.8
|2.36
|67
|14.4
|4.08
|4.08
|3.6
|2.24
|68
|13.6
|3.85
|3.85
|3.4
|2.12
|69
|12.8
|3.63
|3.63
|3.2
|1.99
|70
|12
|3.4
|3.4
|3
|1.87
|71
|3.29
|3.29
|2.9
|1.8
|72
|3.17
|3.17
|2.8
|1.74
|73
|3.06
|3.06
|2.7
|1.68
|74
|2.95
|2.95
|2.6
|1.62
|75
|2.83
|2.83
|2.5
|1.56
|76
|2.72
|2.72
|2.4
|1.49
|77
|2.61
|2.61
|2.3
|1.43
|78
|2.49
|2.49
|2.2
|1.37
|79
|2.38
|2.38
|2.1
|1.31
|80
|2.27
|2.27
|2
|1.24
|81
|2.15
|2.15
|1.9
|1.18
|82
|2.04
|2.04
|1.8
|1.12
|83
|1.93
|1.93
|1.7
|1.06
|84
|1.81
|1.81
|1.6
|1
|85
|1.7
|1.7
|1.5
|0.93
Prize money
The winners of the first two tournaments each win $3.6 million out of a $20 million purse. This is the same purse that was available at this year’s U.S. Open and at the PGA TOUR’s elevated or designated events.
Here’s the complete prize money chart for the first St. Jude Championship. The BMW Championship pool will be announced next week.
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money
|Total Prize Money
|$20,000,000
|Total Prize Money
|$20,000,000
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,160,000
|3rd
|$1,360,000
|4th
|$960,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$720,000
|7th
|$670,000
|8th
|$620,000
|9th
|$580,000
|10th
|$540,000
|11th
|$500,000
|12th
|$460,000
|13th
|$420,000
|14th
|$380,000
|15th
|$360,000
|16th
|$340,000
|17th
|$320,000
|18th
|$300,000
|19th
|$280,000
|20th
|$260,000
|21st
|$240,000
|22nd
|$224,000
|23rd
|$208,000
|24th
|$192,000
|25th
|$176,000
|26th
|$160,000
|27th
|$154,000
|28th
|$148,000
|29th
|$142,000
|30th
|$136,000
|31st
|$130,000
|32nd
|$124,000
|33rd
|$118,000
|34th
|$113,000
|35th
|$108,000
|36th
|$103,000
|37th
|$98,000
|38th
|$94,000
|39th
|$90,000
|40th
|$86,000
|41st
|$82,000
|42nd
|$78,000
|43rd
|$74,000
|44th
|$70,000
|45th
|$66,000
|46th
|$62,000
|47th
|$58,000
|48th
|$54,800
|49th
|$52,000
|50th
|$50,400
|51st
|$49,200
|52nd
|$48,000
|53rd
|$47,200
|54th
|$46,400
|55th
|$46,000
|56th
|$45,600
|57th
|$45,200
|58th
|$44,800
|59th
|$44,400
|60th
|$44,000
|61st
|$43,600
|62nd
|$43,200
|63rd
|$42,800
|64th
|$42,400
|65th
|$42,000
|66th
|$41,600
|67th
|$41,200
|68th
|$40,800
|69th
|$40,400
|70th
|$40,000
FedEx Cup Bonus Money
The 30 golfers who qualify for the TOUR Championship, the final playoff event, are competing for the biggest prize in golf. The pool for the FedExCup bonus money available at this tournament is a whopping $75 million, of which the winner takes home $18 million. There is nearly a $12 million difference in what the winner and runner-up take home after the TOUR Championship.
While the full payouts haven’t been announced, here’s what we know so far
- 1st: $18 million
- 2nd: $6.5 million
- 3rd: $5 million
- 4th: $4 million
- 5th: $3 million
- 6th: $2.5 million
- 7th: $2 million
- 8th: $1.5 million
- 9th: $1.25 million
- 10th $1 million
That money will kick up to $25 million for first place in 2024.