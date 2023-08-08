 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedEx St. Jude Championship tees off at 8:50 a.m. ET on Thursday from the TPC Southwind. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Grace McDermott

The FedEx St. Jude Championship brings the biggest names in golf to Memphis, Tennessee this week. A field of 70 golfers who have earned the most FedExCup points over the course of the 2022-23 season will head to TPC Southwind for the first of three PGA TOUR playoff events.

Scottie Scheffler leads the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +650 to win. Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy follow at +900 apiece. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Tony FInau, and Rickie Fowler also join the field. The tournament will run from Thursday, August 10 through Sunday, August 13, and the first round will tee off at 8:50 a.m. ET.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
8:50 AM Thomas Detry Taylor Montgomery Davis Riley
9:02 AM Tom Hoge Mackenzie Hughes Cameron Young
9:14 AM Patrick Rodgers Adam Hadwin J.T. Poston
9:26 AM Sahith Theegala Lee Hodges Matt Fitzpatrick
9:38 AM Taylor Moore Tommy Fleetwood Denny McCarthy
9:50 AM Collin Morikawa Kurt Kitayama Adam Schenk
10:02 AM Patrick Cantlay Tom Kim Sepp Straka
10:14 AM Viktor Hovland Keegan Bradley Rickie Fowler
10:26 AM Jon Rahm Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy
10:38 AM Brandon Wu Hayden Buckley Hideki Matsuyama
10:50 AM Stephan Jaeger Cam Davis Sam Ryder
11:02 AM Matt NeSmith Vincent Norrman
11:20 AM Lucas Glover Nick Hardy Alex Smalley
11:32 AM Eric Cole Andrew Putnam Harris English
11:44 AM Byeong Hun An Adam Svensson Brendon Todd
11:56 AM Jordan Spieth Sungjae Im Justin Rose
12:08 PM Chris Kirk Seamus Power Corey Conners
12:20 PM Sam Burns Russell Henley Emiliano Grillo
12:32 PM Xander Schauffele Tyrrell Hatton Si Woo Kim
12:44 PM Tony Finau Jason Day Nick Taylor
12:56 PM Max Homa Wyndham Clark Brian Harman
1:08 PM Keith Mitchell Mark Hubbard Matt Kuchar
1:20 PM Sam Stevens Aaron Rai Beau Hossler
1:32 PM J.J. Spaun Ben Griffin

