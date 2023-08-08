Full list of tee times for Round 1 of FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedEx St. Jude Championship brings the biggest names in golf to Memphis, Tennessee this week. A field of 70 golfers who have earned the most FedExCup points over the course of the 2022-23 season will head to TPC Southwind for the first of three PGA TOUR playoff events.

Scottie Scheffler leads the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +650 to win. Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy follow at +900 apiece. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Tony FInau, and Rickie Fowler also join the field. The tournament will run from Thursday, August 10 through Sunday, August 13, and the first round will tee off at 8:50 a.m. ET.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday.