Breaking down the weather forecast for this year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship tees off from Memphis, Tennessee. The tournament, which marks the first of three PGA TOUR playoff events, will run from Thursday, August 10 through Sunday, August 13 at TPC Southwind. Last year’s winner, Will Zalatoris, will not return to the field as he recovers from a back surgery.

However, since this is a playoff event, we can expect to see most of the big names in the sport join the field of 70 this week. Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jon Rahm follows at +800, with Rory McIlroy coming in at +850.

However, the weather will certainly be a factor in this week’s tournament, making it all the more unpredictable. Thunderstorms are expected to roll through Memphis over the first three days of the tournament, which could cause delays and affect play.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Thursday, August 10

Hi 86°, Low 73°: AM thunderstorms, 50% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds

Friday, August 11

Hi 89°, Low 76°: AM thunderstorms, 42% chance of precipitation, 8 MPH winds

Saturday, August 12

Hi 93°, Low 76°: AM thunderstorms, 53% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds

Sunday, August 13

Hi 93°, Low 76°: Partly cloudy, 21% chance of precipitation, 6 MPH winds