How to watch France vs. Morocco in 2023 World Cup round of 16

France will face Morocco in the round of 16 of the 2023 women’s World Cup on the morning of Tuesday, August 8. The loser will go home while the winner advances to the quarterfinal to take on co-host Australia.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, France are heavily favored with -1400 odds to advance while Morocco are the biggest underdog story left in this tournament with +750 odds to make it to the next round.

Find out how to watch this match or tune into the live stream below.

France vs. Morocco

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 8

Start time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.