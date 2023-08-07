Yankees place SP Carlos Rodon on 15-day IL with hamstring strain

As if Carlos Rodon’s first year as a New York Yankee weren’t going poorly enough, the high-priced lefty had (another) injury added to insult on Monday when he was placed on the 15-day IL with a hamstring strain. The injury first popped up during Rodon’s start on Sunday, when he was forced to leave with a trainer after having given up five runs in just 2.2 innings. In a corresponding move, reliever Jonathan Loaisiga was reinstated after missing multiple months due to bone spurs in his elbow.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Returned from rehab and reinstated RHP Jonathan Loáisiga (#43) from the 60-day injured list.

•Placed LHP Carlos Rodón on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

•Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez… — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) August 7, 2023

(Former top pitching prospect Deivi Garcia was also designated for assignment in the same transaction flurry, so just a bang-up day for Yankees pitching development all around.)

It’s safe to say that this isn’t how Rodon or New York envisioned his 2023 after signing to a six-year, $162 million deal over the winter. The lefty — who’s battled health issues off and on at nearly every stage of his baseball career — didn’t even make his debut with the team until the first week in July after forearm and then back injuries derailed his spring. And once he took the mound, he looked like a far cry from the guy who posted consecutive All-Star campaigns with the White Sox and Giants over the last two seasons: Rodon has allowed four or more runs in four of his six starts so far in a Yankees uniform, punctuated by a disastrous effort on Sunday that saw him booed off the field in a game New York would eventually lose to the Astros.

The Yankees are ostensibly still in the AL Wild Card race, although they enter play on Monday four games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final playoff spot and definitively heading in the wrong direction. With Rodon now out, Domingo German on the restricted list for the remainder of the season and Luis Severino looking like a shell of himself, New York now has precious little behind ace Gerrit Cole in their rotation. Clarke Schmidt has been solid if unspectacular, while Nestor Cortes just returned from a shoulder injury that could limit him down the stretch. Given that this team has also been a bottom-third offense since the start of July, it’s safe to say things aren’t going well.

The team has yet to offer any sort of timeline for Rodon’s return to action. It’s likely that rookie Jhony Brito will eventually be called up to take his place in the rotation for however long he’s out. Brito owns a 5.02 ERA on the year and just gave up five runs on four homers in four innings in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in his last Major League start.