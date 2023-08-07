How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream for August 7 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

We’re just two nights removed from SummerSlam 2023 and we’ll get all of the fallout from that spectacle in Detroit on tonight’s show.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, August 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins once again successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at SummerSlam and Damian Priest once again factored into the outcome. Priest and the rest of the Judgement Day came out to help Balor towards the end of the match, only to be yelled out by Balor. A frustrated Priest then slid his Money in the Bank briefcase into the ring and while he was distracting the ref, Rollins stomped Balor’s head into the briefcase to pick up the win. Tension between Balor and Priest has once again reared its ugly head and we’ll see if there’s a major rift in the Judgement Day tonight.

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar in their match on Saturday, winning the rubber match of their summer feud. Lesnar brutalized Rhodes for much of the bout, but the “American Nightmare” wouldn’t stay down. He powered his way back and put the “Beast” down with three Cross Rhodes for the victory. Afterwards, the two embraced with a hug and Lesnar raised Rhodes’ hand. With the Lesnar feud now in the rearview, we’ll find out what’s next for Cody.

A point of controversy within wrestling circles over the weekend was a few of the big time stars in the Raw Women’s division being left off the SummerSlam card. Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley didn’t have a match after putting both Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the shelf in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will have the blowoff match of their feud in Winnipeg, MB, in the main event of next week’s Raw. With SummerSlam in the rearview, we’ll see if these stars get brought to the forefront of focus as the company pivots towards the fall.

A women’s match that did happen at the show was Shayna Baszler defeating Ronda Rousey in an MMA rules match. The former friends exchanged some vicious strikes during the match and Baszler ultimately put the “Baddest Women on the Planet” down with the Kirifuda Clutch. There’s been speculation that may have been Rousey’s last match in the WWE and she added to that by taking to Instagram this afternoon and saying “now I got no reason to stay. With Rousey seemingly out of the picture for good, we’ll see what’s next for Baszler.

We’ll also see what’s next for Intercontinental Champion Gunther on this show as he closes in on Honky Tonk Man’s record for longest IC title reign in history.