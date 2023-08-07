Points per golfer for 2023 FedExCup Playoffs; St. Jude & BMW Championship

The PGA TOUR playoffs have arrived, and will start with the first of three events in Memphis, Tennessee this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Players have earned FedExCup points throughout the season — for instance, the winner of a standard tournament wins 500 points, and the runner-up gets 300, and so on down. The winner of a major of of the PLAYERS Championship earns 600 points, and the runner-up earns 330.

The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings now head to the St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind in Memphis, all of them exempt for full-field PGA TOUR events in 2024 as well. In the Playoffs, the stakes skyrocket as the winner receives 2000 points, quadruple the normal total on an average weekend. The runner-up gets 1,200, and we don’t get down to the standard 500 points until the fifth-place finisher earns 440.

The top 50 golfers after the St. Jude Championship advance to the BMW Championship the following week, which is why there are so many more points available at St. Jude. If they went by standard scoring, there would be virtually no chance for those in positions 51-70 to make a bid for the next round.

The same scoring system goes for the BMW Championship, as just 30 golfers advance to the TOUR Championship where their FedExCup Points place will determine how many “starting strokes” they receive as a handicap at East Lake in Atlanta.

All three tournaments will all take place over the month of August.

FedEx Cup Points Chart Place FedEx Cup Playoffs The Majors + TPC Invitational Events PGA TOUR Events Cross-field events Place FedEx Cup Playoffs The Majors + TPC Invitational Events PGA TOUR Events Cross-field events 1 2000 600 550 500 300 2 1200 330 315 300 165 3 760 210 200 190 105 4 540 150 140 135 80 5 440 120 115 110 65 6 400 110 105 100 60 7 360 100 95 90 55 8 340 94 89 85 50 9 320 88 83 80 45 10 300 82 78 75 40 11 280 77 73 70 37.5 12 260 72 69 65 35 13 240 68 65 60 32.5 14 228 64 62 57 31 15 220 61 59 55 30.5 16 212 59 57 53 30 17 204 57 55 51 29.5 18 196 55 53 49 29 19 188 53 52 47 28.5 20 180 51 51 45 28 21 172 48.73 48.73 43 26.76 22 164 46.47 46.47 41 25.51 23 156 44.2 44.2 39 24.27 24 148 41.93 41.93 37 23.02 25 142 40.23 40.23 35.5 22.09 26 136 38.53 38.53 34 21.16 27 130 36.83 36.83 32.5 20.22 28 124 35.13 35.13 31 19.29 29 118 33.43 33.43 29.5 18.36 30 112 31.73 31.73 28 17.42 31 106 30.03 30.03 26.5 16.49 32 100 28.33 28.33 25 15.56 33 94 26.63 26.63 23.5 14.62 34 88 24.93 24.93 22 13.69 35 84 23.8 23.8 21 13.07 36 80 22.67 22.67 20 12.44 37 76 21.53 21.53 19 11.82 38 72 20.4 20.4 18 11.2 39 68 19.27 19.27 17 10.58 40 64 18.13 18.13 16 9.96 41 60 17 17 15 9.33 42 56 15.87 15.87 14 8.71 43 52 14.73 14.73 13 8.09 44 48 13.6 13.6 12 7.47 45 44 12.47 12.47 11 6.84 46 42 11.9 11.9 10.5 6.53 47 40 11.33 11.33 10 6.22 48 38 10.77 10.77 9.5 5.91 49 36 10.2 10.2 9 5.6 50 34 9.63 9.63 8.5 5.29 51 32 9.07 9.07 8 4.98 52 30 8.5 8.5 7.5 4.67 53 28 7.93 7.93 7 4.36 54 26 7.37 7.37 6.5 4.04 55 24 6.8 6.8 6 3.73 56 23.2 6.57 6.57 5.8 3.61 57 22.4 6.35 6.35 5.6 3.48 58 21.6 6.12 6.12 5.4 3.36 59 20.8 5.89 5.89 5.2 3.24 60 20 5.67 5.67 5 3.11 61 19.2 5.44 5.44 4.8 2.99 62 18.4 5.21 5.21 4.6 2.86 63 17.6 4.99 4.99 4.4 2.74 64 16.8 4.76 4.76 4.2 2.61 65 16 4.53 4.53 4 2.49 66 15.2 4.31 4.31 3.8 2.36 67 14.4 4.08 4.08 3.6 2.24 68 13.6 3.85 3.85 3.4 2.12 69 12.8 3.63 3.63 3.2 1.99 70 12 3.4 3.4 3 1.87 71 3.29 3.29 2.9 1.8 72 3.17 3.17 2.8 1.74 73 3.06 3.06 2.7 1.68 74 2.95 2.95 2.6 1.62 75 2.83 2.83 2.5 1.56 76 2.72 2.72 2.4 1.49 77 2.61 2.61 2.3 1.43 78 2.49 2.49 2.2 1.37 79 2.38 2.38 2.1 1.31 80 2.27 2.27 2 1.24 81 2.15 2.15 1.9 1.18 82 2.04 2.04 1.8 1.12 83 1.93 1.93 1.7 1.06 84 1.81 1.81 1.6 1 85 1.7 1.7 1.5 0.93

FedExCup Points entering St. Jude Championship from August 10-13

2023 FedExCup Playoffs Field Player FedEx Cup Rank FedExCup Points Player FedEx Cup Rank FedExCup Points Jon Rahm 1 3,319.720 Scottie Scheffler 2 3,145.940 Rory McIlroy 3 2,304.097 Max Homa 4 2,128.416 Wyndham Clark 5 1,943.807 Brian Harman 6 1,827.411 Viktor Hovland 7 1,795.092 Keegan Bradley 8 1,773.902 Rickie Fowler 9 1,731.551 Tony Finau 10 1,655.195 Jason Day 11 1,505.829 Nick Taylor 12 1,463.414 Patrick Cantlay 13 1,442.807 Tom Kim 14 1,422.033 Sepp Straka 15 1,412.974 Xander Schauffele 16 1,406.016 Tyrrell Hatton 17 1,381.227 Si Woo Kim 18 1,372.057 Sam Burns 19 1,335.324 Russell Henley 20 1,295.501 Emiliano Grillo 21 1,274.886 Collin Morikawa 22 1,246.248 Kurt Kitayama 23 1,215.980 Adam Schenk 24 1,212.949 Taylor Moore 25 1,192.810 Tommy Fleetwood 26 1,184.160 Denny McCarthy 27 1,178.846 Chris Kirk 28 1,161.260 Seamus Power 29 1,133.451 Corey Conners 30 1,103.498 Jordan Spieth 31 1,099.354 Sungjae Im 32 1,097.565 Justin Rose 33 1,087.719 Sahith Theegala 34 1,064.983 Lee Hodges 35 1,052.156 Matt Fitzpatrick 36 1,048.958 Byeong Hun An 37 1,041.344 Adam Svensson 38 1,013.909 Brendon Todd 39 973.295 Eric Cole 40 949.851 Andrew Putnam 41 917.629 Harris English 42 913.988 Patrick Rodgers 43 913.667 Adam Hadwin 44 908.259 J.T. Poston 45 906.718 Tom Hoge 46 896.588 Mackenzie Hughes 47 890.359 Cameron Young 48 889.403 Lucas Glover 49 884.864 Nick Hardy 50 867.590 Alex Smalley 51 864.486 Thomas Detry 52 851.137 Taylor Montgomery 53 822.536 Davis Riley 54 767.653 Brandon Wu 55 763.035 Hayden Buckley 56 753.583 Hideki Matsuyama 57 741.702 Keith Mitchell 58 697.847 Mark Hubbard 59 697.282 Matt Kuchar 60 695.136 Stephan Jaeger 61 691.576 Cam Davis 62 684.681 Sam Ryder 63 675.313 Sam Stevens 64 670.047 Aaron Rai 65 669.889 Beau Hossler 66 658.296 Matt NeSmith 67 641.536 Vincent Norrman 68 636.472 J.J. Spaun 69 633.969 Ben Griffin 70 616.558

2023 TOUR Championship Starting Strokes