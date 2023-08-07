 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Points per golfer for 2023 FedExCup Playoffs; St. Jude & BMW Championship

The Playoffs have everything move up in value, so even the last-place player has a solid chance of winning the TOUR Championship. Here’s how it works.

By Grace McDermott Updated
A PGA TOUR FedExCup flag flies during the third round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 15, 2023 in North Berwick, Scotland. Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The PGA TOUR playoffs have arrived, and will start with the first of three events in Memphis, Tennessee this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Players have earned FedExCup points throughout the season — for instance, the winner of a standard tournament wins 500 points, and the runner-up gets 300, and so on down. The winner of a major of of the PLAYERS Championship earns 600 points, and the runner-up earns 330.

The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings now head to the St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind in Memphis, all of them exempt for full-field PGA TOUR events in 2024 as well. In the Playoffs, the stakes skyrocket as the winner receives 2000 points, quadruple the normal total on an average weekend. The runner-up gets 1,200, and we don’t get down to the standard 500 points until the fifth-place finisher earns 440.

The top 50 golfers after the St. Jude Championship advance to the BMW Championship the following week, which is why there are so many more points available at St. Jude. If they went by standard scoring, there would be virtually no chance for those in positions 51-70 to make a bid for the next round.

The same scoring system goes for the BMW Championship, as just 30 golfers advance to the TOUR Championship where their FedExCup Points place will determine how many “starting strokes” they receive as a handicap at East Lake in Atlanta.

All three tournaments will all take place over the month of August.

FedEx Cup Points Chart

Place FedEx Cup Playoffs The Majors + TPC Invitational Events PGA TOUR Events Cross-field events
1 2000 600 550 500 300
2 1200 330 315 300 165
3 760 210 200 190 105
4 540 150 140 135 80
5 440 120 115 110 65
6 400 110 105 100 60
7 360 100 95 90 55
8 340 94 89 85 50
9 320 88 83 80 45
10 300 82 78 75 40
11 280 77 73 70 37.5
12 260 72 69 65 35
13 240 68 65 60 32.5
14 228 64 62 57 31
15 220 61 59 55 30.5
16 212 59 57 53 30
17 204 57 55 51 29.5
18 196 55 53 49 29
19 188 53 52 47 28.5
20 180 51 51 45 28
21 172 48.73 48.73 43 26.76
22 164 46.47 46.47 41 25.51
23 156 44.2 44.2 39 24.27
24 148 41.93 41.93 37 23.02
25 142 40.23 40.23 35.5 22.09
26 136 38.53 38.53 34 21.16
27 130 36.83 36.83 32.5 20.22
28 124 35.13 35.13 31 19.29
29 118 33.43 33.43 29.5 18.36
30 112 31.73 31.73 28 17.42
31 106 30.03 30.03 26.5 16.49
32 100 28.33 28.33 25 15.56
33 94 26.63 26.63 23.5 14.62
34 88 24.93 24.93 22 13.69
35 84 23.8 23.8 21 13.07
36 80 22.67 22.67 20 12.44
37 76 21.53 21.53 19 11.82
38 72 20.4 20.4 18 11.2
39 68 19.27 19.27 17 10.58
40 64 18.13 18.13 16 9.96
41 60 17 17 15 9.33
42 56 15.87 15.87 14 8.71
43 52 14.73 14.73 13 8.09
44 48 13.6 13.6 12 7.47
45 44 12.47 12.47 11 6.84
46 42 11.9 11.9 10.5 6.53
47 40 11.33 11.33 10 6.22
48 38 10.77 10.77 9.5 5.91
49 36 10.2 10.2 9 5.6
50 34 9.63 9.63 8.5 5.29
51 32 9.07 9.07 8 4.98
52 30 8.5 8.5 7.5 4.67
53 28 7.93 7.93 7 4.36
54 26 7.37 7.37 6.5 4.04
55 24 6.8 6.8 6 3.73
56 23.2 6.57 6.57 5.8 3.61
57 22.4 6.35 6.35 5.6 3.48
58 21.6 6.12 6.12 5.4 3.36
59 20.8 5.89 5.89 5.2 3.24
60 20 5.67 5.67 5 3.11
61 19.2 5.44 5.44 4.8 2.99
62 18.4 5.21 5.21 4.6 2.86
63 17.6 4.99 4.99 4.4 2.74
64 16.8 4.76 4.76 4.2 2.61
65 16 4.53 4.53 4 2.49
66 15.2 4.31 4.31 3.8 2.36
67 14.4 4.08 4.08 3.6 2.24
68 13.6 3.85 3.85 3.4 2.12
69 12.8 3.63 3.63 3.2 1.99
70 12 3.4 3.4 3 1.87
71 3.29 3.29 2.9 1.8
72 3.17 3.17 2.8 1.74
73 3.06 3.06 2.7 1.68
74 2.95 2.95 2.6 1.62
75 2.83 2.83 2.5 1.56
76 2.72 2.72 2.4 1.49
77 2.61 2.61 2.3 1.43
78 2.49 2.49 2.2 1.37
79 2.38 2.38 2.1 1.31
80 2.27 2.27 2 1.24
81 2.15 2.15 1.9 1.18
82 2.04 2.04 1.8 1.12
83 1.93 1.93 1.7 1.06
84 1.81 1.81 1.6 1
85 1.7 1.7 1.5 0.93

FedExCup Points entering St. Jude Championship from August 10-13

2023 FedExCup Playoffs Field

Player FedEx Cup Rank FedExCup Points
Jon Rahm 1 3,319.720
Scottie Scheffler 2 3,145.940
Rory McIlroy 3 2,304.097
Max Homa 4 2,128.416
Wyndham Clark 5 1,943.807
Brian Harman 6 1,827.411
Viktor Hovland 7 1,795.092
Keegan Bradley 8 1,773.902
Rickie Fowler 9 1,731.551
Tony Finau 10 1,655.195
Jason Day 11 1,505.829
Nick Taylor 12 1,463.414
Patrick Cantlay 13 1,442.807
Tom Kim 14 1,422.033
Sepp Straka 15 1,412.974
Xander Schauffele 16 1,406.016
Tyrrell Hatton 17 1,381.227
Si Woo Kim 18 1,372.057
Sam Burns 19 1,335.324
Russell Henley 20 1,295.501
Emiliano Grillo 21 1,274.886
Collin Morikawa 22 1,246.248
Kurt Kitayama 23 1,215.980
Adam Schenk 24 1,212.949
Taylor Moore 25 1,192.810
Tommy Fleetwood 26 1,184.160
Denny McCarthy 27 1,178.846
Chris Kirk 28 1,161.260
Seamus Power 29 1,133.451
Corey Conners 30 1,103.498
Jordan Spieth 31 1,099.354
Sungjae Im 32 1,097.565
Justin Rose 33 1,087.719
Sahith Theegala 34 1,064.983
Lee Hodges 35 1,052.156
Matt Fitzpatrick 36 1,048.958
Byeong Hun An 37 1,041.344
Adam Svensson 38 1,013.909
Brendon Todd 39 973.295
Eric Cole 40 949.851
Andrew Putnam 41 917.629
Harris English 42 913.988
Patrick Rodgers 43 913.667
Adam Hadwin 44 908.259
J.T. Poston 45 906.718
Tom Hoge 46 896.588
Mackenzie Hughes 47 890.359
Cameron Young 48 889.403
Lucas Glover 49 884.864
Nick Hardy 50 867.590
Alex Smalley 51 864.486
Thomas Detry 52 851.137
Taylor Montgomery 53 822.536
Davis Riley 54 767.653
Brandon Wu 55 763.035
Hayden Buckley 56 753.583
Hideki Matsuyama 57 741.702
Keith Mitchell 58 697.847
Mark Hubbard 59 697.282
Matt Kuchar 60 695.136
Stephan Jaeger 61 691.576
Cam Davis 62 684.681
Sam Ryder 63 675.313
Sam Stevens 64 670.047
Aaron Rai 65 669.889
Beau Hossler 66 658.296
Matt NeSmith 67 641.536
Vincent Norrman 68 636.472
J.J. Spaun 69 633.969
Ben Griffin 70 616.558

2023 TOUR Championship Starting Strokes

2023 TOUR Championship Starting Strokes

FedExCup Points Place Starting Strokes
1st 10 under
2nd 8 under
3rd 7 under
4th 6 under
5th 5 under
6-10th 4 under
11-15th 3 under
16th-20th 2 under
21st-25th 1 under
26th-30th Even par

