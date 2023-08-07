Points per golfer for 2023 FedExCup Playoffs; St. Jude & BMW Championship

The PGA TOUR playoffs have arrived, and will start with the first of three events in Memphis, Tennessee this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Players have earned FedExCup points throughout the season — for instance, the winner of a standard tournament wins 500 points, and the runner-up gets 300, and so on down. The winner of a major of of the PLAYERS Championship earns 600 points, and the runner-up earns 330.
The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings now head to the St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind in Memphis, all of them exempt for full-field PGA TOUR events in 2024 as well. In the Playoffs, the stakes skyrocket as the winner receives 2000 points, quadruple the normal total on an average weekend. The runner-up gets 1,200, and we don’t get down to the standard 500 points until the fifth-place finisher earns 440.
The top 50 golfers after the St. Jude Championship advance to the BMW Championship the following week, which is why there are so many more points available at St. Jude. If they went by standard scoring, there would be virtually no chance for those in positions 51-70 to make a bid for the next round.
The same scoring system goes for the BMW Championship, as just 30 golfers advance to the TOUR Championship where their FedExCup Points place will determine how many “starting strokes” they receive as a handicap at East Lake in Atlanta.
All three tournaments will all take place over the month of August.
FedEx Cup Points Chart
|Place
|FedEx Cup Playoffs
|The Majors + TPC
|Invitational Events
|PGA TOUR Events
|Cross-field events
|1
|2000
|600
|550
|500
|300
|2
|1200
|330
|315
|300
|165
|3
|760
|210
|200
|190
|105
|4
|540
|150
|140
|135
|80
|5
|440
|120
|115
|110
|65
|6
|400
|110
|105
|100
|60
|7
|360
|100
|95
|90
|55
|8
|340
|94
|89
|85
|50
|9
|320
|88
|83
|80
|45
|10
|300
|82
|78
|75
|40
|11
|280
|77
|73
|70
|37.5
|12
|260
|72
|69
|65
|35
|13
|240
|68
|65
|60
|32.5
|14
|228
|64
|62
|57
|31
|15
|220
|61
|59
|55
|30.5
|16
|212
|59
|57
|53
|30
|17
|204
|57
|55
|51
|29.5
|18
|196
|55
|53
|49
|29
|19
|188
|53
|52
|47
|28.5
|20
|180
|51
|51
|45
|28
|21
|172
|48.73
|48.73
|43
|26.76
|22
|164
|46.47
|46.47
|41
|25.51
|23
|156
|44.2
|44.2
|39
|24.27
|24
|148
|41.93
|41.93
|37
|23.02
|25
|142
|40.23
|40.23
|35.5
|22.09
|26
|136
|38.53
|38.53
|34
|21.16
|27
|130
|36.83
|36.83
|32.5
|20.22
|28
|124
|35.13
|35.13
|31
|19.29
|29
|118
|33.43
|33.43
|29.5
|18.36
|30
|112
|31.73
|31.73
|28
|17.42
|31
|106
|30.03
|30.03
|26.5
|16.49
|32
|100
|28.33
|28.33
|25
|15.56
|33
|94
|26.63
|26.63
|23.5
|14.62
|34
|88
|24.93
|24.93
|22
|13.69
|35
|84
|23.8
|23.8
|21
|13.07
|36
|80
|22.67
|22.67
|20
|12.44
|37
|76
|21.53
|21.53
|19
|11.82
|38
|72
|20.4
|20.4
|18
|11.2
|39
|68
|19.27
|19.27
|17
|10.58
|40
|64
|18.13
|18.13
|16
|9.96
|41
|60
|17
|17
|15
|9.33
|42
|56
|15.87
|15.87
|14
|8.71
|43
|52
|14.73
|14.73
|13
|8.09
|44
|48
|13.6
|13.6
|12
|7.47
|45
|44
|12.47
|12.47
|11
|6.84
|46
|42
|11.9
|11.9
|10.5
|6.53
|47
|40
|11.33
|11.33
|10
|6.22
|48
|38
|10.77
|10.77
|9.5
|5.91
|49
|36
|10.2
|10.2
|9
|5.6
|50
|34
|9.63
|9.63
|8.5
|5.29
|51
|32
|9.07
|9.07
|8
|4.98
|52
|30
|8.5
|8.5
|7.5
|4.67
|53
|28
|7.93
|7.93
|7
|4.36
|54
|26
|7.37
|7.37
|6.5
|4.04
|55
|24
|6.8
|6.8
|6
|3.73
|56
|23.2
|6.57
|6.57
|5.8
|3.61
|57
|22.4
|6.35
|6.35
|5.6
|3.48
|58
|21.6
|6.12
|6.12
|5.4
|3.36
|59
|20.8
|5.89
|5.89
|5.2
|3.24
|60
|20
|5.67
|5.67
|5
|3.11
|61
|19.2
|5.44
|5.44
|4.8
|2.99
|62
|18.4
|5.21
|5.21
|4.6
|2.86
|63
|17.6
|4.99
|4.99
|4.4
|2.74
|64
|16.8
|4.76
|4.76
|4.2
|2.61
|65
|16
|4.53
|4.53
|4
|2.49
|66
|15.2
|4.31
|4.31
|3.8
|2.36
|67
|14.4
|4.08
|4.08
|3.6
|2.24
|68
|13.6
|3.85
|3.85
|3.4
|2.12
|69
|12.8
|3.63
|3.63
|3.2
|1.99
|70
|12
|3.4
|3.4
|3
|1.87
|71
|3.29
|3.29
|2.9
|1.8
|72
|3.17
|3.17
|2.8
|1.74
|73
|3.06
|3.06
|2.7
|1.68
|74
|2.95
|2.95
|2.6
|1.62
|75
|2.83
|2.83
|2.5
|1.56
|76
|2.72
|2.72
|2.4
|1.49
|77
|2.61
|2.61
|2.3
|1.43
|78
|2.49
|2.49
|2.2
|1.37
|79
|2.38
|2.38
|2.1
|1.31
|80
|2.27
|2.27
|2
|1.24
|81
|2.15
|2.15
|1.9
|1.18
|82
|2.04
|2.04
|1.8
|1.12
|83
|1.93
|1.93
|1.7
|1.06
|84
|1.81
|1.81
|1.6
|1
|85
|1.7
|1.7
|1.5
|0.93
FedExCup Points entering St. Jude Championship from August 10-13
2023 FedExCup Playoffs Field
|Player
|FedEx Cup Rank
|FedExCup Points
|Jon Rahm
|1
|3,319.720
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|3,145.940
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|2,304.097
|Max Homa
|4
|2,128.416
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|1,943.807
|Brian Harman
|6
|1,827.411
|Viktor Hovland
|7
|1,795.092
|Keegan Bradley
|8
|1,773.902
|Rickie Fowler
|9
|1,731.551
|Tony Finau
|10
|1,655.195
|Jason Day
|11
|1,505.829
|Nick Taylor
|12
|1,463.414
|Patrick Cantlay
|13
|1,442.807
|Tom Kim
|14
|1,422.033
|Sepp Straka
|15
|1,412.974
|Xander Schauffele
|16
|1,406.016
|Tyrrell Hatton
|17
|1,381.227
|Si Woo Kim
|18
|1,372.057
|Sam Burns
|19
|1,335.324
|Russell Henley
|20
|1,295.501
|Emiliano Grillo
|21
|1,274.886
|Collin Morikawa
|22
|1,246.248
|Kurt Kitayama
|23
|1,215.980
|Adam Schenk
|24
|1,212.949
|Taylor Moore
|25
|1,192.810
|Tommy Fleetwood
|26
|1,184.160
|Denny McCarthy
|27
|1,178.846
|Chris Kirk
|28
|1,161.260
|Seamus Power
|29
|1,133.451
|Corey Conners
|30
|1,103.498
|Jordan Spieth
|31
|1,099.354
|Sungjae Im
|32
|1,097.565
|Justin Rose
|33
|1,087.719
|Sahith Theegala
|34
|1,064.983
|Lee Hodges
|35
|1,052.156
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|36
|1,048.958
|Byeong Hun An
|37
|1,041.344
|Adam Svensson
|38
|1,013.909
|Brendon Todd
|39
|973.295
|Eric Cole
|40
|949.851
|Andrew Putnam
|41
|917.629
|Harris English
|42
|913.988
|Patrick Rodgers
|43
|913.667
|Adam Hadwin
|44
|908.259
|J.T. Poston
|45
|906.718
|Tom Hoge
|46
|896.588
|Mackenzie Hughes
|47
|890.359
|Cameron Young
|48
|889.403
|Lucas Glover
|49
|884.864
|Nick Hardy
|50
|867.590
|Alex Smalley
|51
|864.486
|Thomas Detry
|52
|851.137
|Taylor Montgomery
|53
|822.536
|Davis Riley
|54
|767.653
|Brandon Wu
|55
|763.035
|Hayden Buckley
|56
|753.583
|Hideki Matsuyama
|57
|741.702
|Keith Mitchell
|58
|697.847
|Mark Hubbard
|59
|697.282
|Matt Kuchar
|60
|695.136
|Stephan Jaeger
|61
|691.576
|Cam Davis
|62
|684.681
|Sam Ryder
|63
|675.313
|Sam Stevens
|64
|670.047
|Aaron Rai
|65
|669.889
|Beau Hossler
|66
|658.296
|Matt NeSmith
|67
|641.536
|Vincent Norrman
|68
|636.472
|J.J. Spaun
|69
|633.969
|Ben Griffin
|70
|616.558
2023 TOUR Championship Starting Strokes
|FedExCup Points Place
|Starting Strokes
|1st
|10 under
|2nd
|8 under
|3rd
|7 under
|4th
|6 under
|5th
|5 under
|6-10th
|4 under
|11-15th
|3 under
|16th-20th
|2 under
|21st-25th
|1 under
|26th-30th
|Even par