CJ Stroud named starter for Texans’ preseason game

Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans has officially named rookie CJ Stroud the starting quarterback for the team’s first preseason game. They will face off against the New England Patriots on Thursday, August 10. Stroud was the second overall pick of the 2023 draft, taken after Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Stroud led Ohio State to a Rose Bowl win in 2021 and to the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2022. Named a Heisman finalist both years, he finished his time as a Buckeye with a 69.3% completion rate, over 8,000 passing yards in two seasons as a starter, and an 85-to-12 touchdown-to-interception rate.

The Texans will be looking to rebuild their franchise around Stroud. They went 3-13-1 with Davis Mills as their starting QB. The Texans also grabbed defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. with the third overall pick of the draft in 2023, and will be looking for both rookies to make an immediate impact.

The Texans will take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the NFL season.