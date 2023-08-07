 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will Australia play in quarterfinal of World Cup 2023?

We break down what’s next for Australia in the quarterfinal round.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Australia v Denmark: Round of 16 - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Caitlin Foord of Australia controls the ball during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Australia and Runner Up Group D at Stadium Australia on August 7, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.
Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Australia had to fight to get into the knockout round in the group stage finale and despite the absence of star forward Sam Kerr, got the job over Canada to make the round of 16. The Matildas continue to make magic happen as their star recovers, defeating Denmark 2-0 in the round of 16 with Kerr making her return as a substitute. Australia now advance to the quarterfinal round and are likely to have Kerr at 100% for that next clash. Here’s what awaits them in that round.

Australia will face the winner of the France-Morocco game. They would likely be favored if Morocco were to win, but would be underdogs against France.

This is a return to the quarterfinal round after being bounced in the round of 16 in 2019 for Australia. The Matildas have made the quarterfinal stage in four of the last five World Cups, but have never advanced past it. This could be their time.

