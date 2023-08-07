Who will England play in quarterfinal of World Cup 2023?

England entered the knockout stage of the 2023 women’s World Cup as the favorite to win the entire thing at DraftKings Sportsbook, but the Lionesses got pushed to the brink in the round of 16 against Nigeria. After a 0-0 draw through extra time which saw England play with 10 players due to a red card for Lauren James, the Lionesses eventually won on penalties to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Here’s who they’ll be taking on in the quarterfinal round.

England will now play the winner of the Colombia-Jamaica contest. The Lionesses will certainly be favored in that game, but they’ll be without James for sure due to her red card from the round of 16. That’s going to be a tough loss to overcome, especially if England play like they did against Nigeria.

This is England’s fifth straight appearance in the quarterfinal round.