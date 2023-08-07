Pac-12 collapse: Cal’s best and worst case realignment scenarios

The Pac-12 as we knew it has collapsed over the past few weeks as six members have departed the league. Years of poor leadership and a failure to secure an adequate media rights agreement has led to this cataclysmic reckoning of the “Conference of Champions,” one that began last year with the UCLA and USC’s jump to the Big Ten.

Cal, Oregon State, Stanford, and Washington State were the four schools who weren’t afforded a life raft and are what remains of the once proud west coast league. As they scramble to find their best path forwards, we’ll take a look at the best and worst case scenarios for each institution. Below we’ll take a look at the Cal Golden Bears.

Best case scenario

Prior to the Big Ten absorbing Oregon and Washington last week, the league presidents were also having discussions about potentially adding Cal and Stanford to their ranks. They ultimately decided not to add the two Bay Area schools, but what if that wasn’t the end of those discussions?

Cal’s best-case scenario is the Big Ten circles back around and adds both it and Stanford, furthering its conquest of west coast football. The Golden Bears would most likely receive a fraction of what other full-time league members would receive in media rights revenue, but it would be more than the what they would receive if they didn’t make the jump. They’d join five other former Pac-12 institutions in the new league, allowing them to maintain some of their historic rivalries while somewhat easing the burden of travels for their student athletes. It would allow them to survive as a school in an autonomous conference, and survival is the name of the game in college athletics at the moment.

Worst case scenario

Cal’s worst-case scenario is the Big Ten deciding not to come calling, creating further problems across the board for the entire athletic department. Remaining Pac-12 presidents have had preliminary discussions about a possible merger with the Mountain West Conference and that would at least give the school a place to house its athletic programs. However, it would receive significantly less television revenue than it did in the Pac-12 in this new proposed league.

Here’s where things get even bleaker. Cal’s athletics department has had massive debt due to the renovations of Memorial Stadium from a decade ago and that will not be helped by a significant drop in television revenue the department will experience. On top of that, fan apathy is already present in Berkeley, CA, with revenue sports like football and men’s basketball severely underperforming in recent years. Losing the likes of UCLA, USC, and other Pac-12 rivals on the schedule could only create even more fan apathy towards their products, perpetuating the cycle of declining attendance/revenues.