Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Picks, Preview, Predictions

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2023 St. Jude Championship Picks week’s event at TPC Southwind.

2023 St. Jude — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Field

Field: 70 Players | No Cut

First Tee: Thursday, August 10

Defending Champion: Will Zalatoris

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Course

Course: TPC Southwind

Yardage: 7,243

Par: 70

Greens: Bermuda

Par 3’s (4) - Average distance: 184 yards

- All four Par 3’s have a par rate north of 65% and offer little room for separation as a result: none of these holes rank as a top-5 or bottom-5 hole in terms of difficulty, you just take your par and move on.

Par 4’s (12) - Average distance: 450 yards

- Three of the four toughest holes on the course are back-9 Par 4’s, two of which carry a double-or-worse rate north of 5.5%.

Par 5’s (2) - Average distance: 555 yards

- Easily the two easiest holes on the course, with #16 seeing the majority of the field score under par (51.4%).

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards

Opportunities Gained

Strokes Gained: Off The Tee

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Past Winners

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

2022: Will Zalatoris -15

2021: Abraham Ancer -16

2020: Justin Thomas -13

2019: Brooks Koepka -16

St. Jude Classic

2018: Dustin Johnson -19

2017: Daniel Berger -10

2016: Daniel Berger -13

2015: Fabian Gomez -13

2014: Ben Crane -10

2013: Harris English -12

2012: Dustin Johnson -9

2011: Harrison Frazar -13

2010: Lee Westwood -10

2022: Will Zalatoris (-15, defeated Sepp Straka in a playoff)

- He was 7 shots worse than Straka on Thursday but was able to claw back with a 63 and 65 over the next two rounds.

- 10 of the top-11 finishers gained proximity in the 175-200-yard bucket (Zalatoris was a wizard with his irons and gained in every single yardage range for the week)

2022 DETAIL

What did the Top 12 finishers at this event do well during the 2022 season as a whole?

9 of 12 gained strokes OTT in over 65% of their rounds

9 of 12 gained strokes on Par 4’s in over 63% of their rounds

Only half gained strokes putting in the majority of rounds, but 11 of 12 three putted less often than the field in over 56% of rounds

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Picks

Tyrrell Hatton

In a year that’s given you a blueprint for winners based on trending form, you’d think Hatton has to win one of the next few events. Since venturing to America for the first time at Waste Management in February, the Brit has piled up seven Top 6 finishes in 15 events and in total has finished outside the Top 20 in only four of those events. He’s currently sitting Top 10 in the field in driving and putting over the past 50 rounds, per Fantasy National, while gaining an average 2.4 strokes on approach over his last 10 starts.

