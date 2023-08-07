Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 20 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially into the fantasy baseball stretch run, and with the 2023 trade deadline officially in the rearview mirror, roster management is even more critical than usual. Spring rankings are out the window; now it’s all about who can get your team to the finish line. And while everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly pitcher streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 20

Pitchers to stream

Ranger Suarez, SP, Philadelphia Phillies — Suarez came back to Earth a bit in the month of July (ERA: 6.11) but the lefty still owns one of the best sinkers in the game, and he gets a pair of eminently conquerable matchups that fantasy owners should take advantage of this week. First up is a home date with a Washington Nationals team that’s just playing out the string for the rest of the year and just dealt away its best hitter in Jeimer Candelario — a great chance for Suarez, who’s gone at least five innings in each of his last 13 starts, to earn a win — followed by a Twins team that ranks a lowly 28th on the league this season in team OPS against left-handed pitching.

Josiah Gray, SP, Washington Nationals — Gray got roughed up a bit in his last outing against the Brewers, but he’d spun consecutive gems against the Giants and Mets prior to that and is carrying a 3.32 ERA over his last seven starts overall. A matchup against the Phillies on Monday may sound scary on paper, but the Phils have struggled against right-handed pitching all year — and now will be without Brandon Marsh for the foreseeable future — and just got handled by Gray at the end of June (six innings, one run, 8 Ks). After that is a dream spot at home against the lowly Oakland A’s.

Kutter Crawford, SP, Boston Red Sox — Crawford is settling into Boston’s rotation just fine, with one or fewer runs allowed in three of his last four starts (including one run allowed and 12 strikeouts over his last 10.2 innings). The Red Sox have quite possibly the easiest schedule in baseball this week, with two home series against the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers, and Crawford is lined up to draw both of those weak offenses. Fenway Park is never a stress-free place to pitch, but this is about as breezy as it gets.