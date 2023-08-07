Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 20 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially into the fantasy baseball stretch run, and with the 2023 trade deadline officially in the rearview mirror, roster management is even more critical than usual. Spring rankings are out the window; now it’s all about who can get your team to the finish line. And while everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly hitter streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 20

Hitters to stream

Adam Duvall, OF, Boston Red Sox — Duvall understandably struggled a bit after missing two full months with a wrist injury, but the outfielder is now slugging .535 with four homers and five doubles over his last 18 games while finding regular playing time for Boston (especially as Alex Verdugo remains in manager Alex Cora’s doghouse). The Red Sox have among the friendliest schedules of any team in the league this week: a full seven games at Fenway Park, four against the Kansas City Royals and three against the Detroit Tigers. That’s a lot of bad pitching in a very hitter-friendly ballpark, plus three lefties on the docket — great news for a hitter like Duvall who has always mashed southpaws.

Marcell Ozuna, OF, Atlanta Braves — The Braves are fantasy gold just about every week, but especially this week, when a make-up doubleheader with the New York Mets gives Atlanta an extra eighth game. With Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander out the door, New York is turning to replacement-level starters like Tylor Megill and David Peterson just to finish this season, and the Braves’ other series this week — four games against the Pirates in Pittsburgh — features even more mediocre pitching. Ozuna’s homered five times over his last eight games (OPS in that span: 1.382) and he should mash while racking up counting stats in Atlanta’s war machine of a lineup.

Jake Burger, 3B, Miami Marlins — As expected, Burger is getting every-day playing time at third base after being acquired by Miami at the trade deadline. The big righty is likely to ding your batting average a bit, but if you can weather that, the power upside is immense: Especially this week, as Burger will face either three or four lefty pitchers (he owns a .972 OPS against southpaws so far in 2023) including a three-game set at the launching pad otherwise known as Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park.