Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, August 7

Monday typically means a lighter day around the Majors, as teams travel following weekend series. But August 7 is a delightful exception: All but four clubs will be in action tonight, meaning more options than usual for those of you looking to set daily fantasy lineups. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS consists of eight games, with things kick off at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are three of our favorite stacks of the day.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

Marcus Semien ($6,100)

Adolis Garcia ($5,800)

Ezequiel Duran ($3,700)

Mitch Garver ($3,500)

The A’s will send lefty Ken Waldichuk to the mound, owner of a 6.52 ERA this season and at least four earned runs allowed in two of his last three starts. The Rangers’ dangerous lineup has plenty of righties who should be in position to thrive on Monday night, starting with Semien (1.184 OPS over his last 10) and Garcia (1.206), each of whom homered on Sunday. Those two will cost you, but Duran — thrust into the third-base role with Josh Jung fracturing his thumb — and Garver (1.097 OPS over his last 10) offer nice upside while also providing some salary relief.

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

Rafael Devers ($5,200)

Masataka Yoshida ($4,700)

Justin Turner ($4,600)

Adam Duvall ($4,500)

Things are...dysfunctional to say the least in Boston right now, but the Royals’ sorry pitching staff coming to Fenway Park is too good an opportunity to pass up. Kansas City will send lefty Cole Ragans to the hill, with a 5.92 ERA and 11.3% walk rate on the season. Devers and Yoshida can mash against both righties and lefties (.907 and .830 OPS against southpaws, respectively), while Turner (.906 OPS over his last 10, .928 OPS against lefties this year) and Duvall (2-for-4 on Sunday and a long-time lefty masher) are enticing plays with the platoon advantage.

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs

Pete Alonso ($5,600)

Francisco Lindor ($5,400)

Brandon Nimmo ($4,600)

Francisco Alvarez ($4,000)

The Mets more resemble a Superfund site than a baseball team right now, but in a slate without a ton of juicy pitching matchups, New York could put up some numbers on Monday night. Cubs starter Drew Smyly has given up at least four runs in four of his last five starts, with an ugly 6.75 ERA dating back to May 28. The Mets may be playing out the string this year, but Alonso (slugging .538 with three homers in his last 10) and Lindor (1.104 OPS in his last 10) are hardly mailing it in, while Alvarez and his .586 SLG against lefties carries big power potential without a big price tag.