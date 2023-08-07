Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Angels on Monday, August 7

The San Francisco Giants (61-51) and Los Angeles Angels (56-57) will begin a three-game interleague series this evening. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Logan Webb (9-9, 3.45 ERA) will step on the hill for San Fran and will be matched up against lefty Patrick Sandoval (6-8, 4.11) for the Angels.

San Francisco squandered an opportunity to gain some ground on the Dodgers in the NL West standings by dropping back-to-back games against cross-bay rival Oakland over the weekend. Meanwhile, L.A.’s push for a Wild Card is already going south as it was swept in a four-game series against Seattle. The Halos have now lost six straight and have yet to win a game since the trade deadline.

San Francisco enters the game as a -120 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Los Angeles is a +100 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Giants-Angels picks: Monday, August 7

Injury report

Giants

Day-To-Day: RP Keaton Winn (elbow), RP Darien Nunez (elbow)

Out: OF Mitch Haniger (forearm), SP Antony DeSclafani (elbow), OF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), OF Luis Gonzalez (back), RP John Brebbia (hand)

Angels

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis) SS Zach Neto (back), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), SP Griffin Canning (calf), RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), C Max Stassi (personal/hip), OF Taylor Ward (facial fracture), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), RP Sam Bachman (shoulder), OF Jo Adell (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Logan Webb vs. Patrick Sandoval

Webb has been extremely reliable for the Giants in recent weeks and he notched both a quality start and a victory against the slumping Diamondbacks last Wednesday. The righty registered seven full innings, giving up just two earned runs off four base hits and a walk while striking out five batters. He enters this game leading the league in ground ball outs, forcing at least 11 in four of his last five starts.

Sandoval’s personal two-game win streak was snapped last Wednesday, taking the loss against the Braves. The lefty had a decent outing though, yielding just two earned runs off three hits and four walks over five innings in an eventual 5-1 setback. He has to do a better job against the top of the order as No.’s 1, 2, and 3 hitters are all batting over .310 against him this season.

Over/Under pick

Both teams have struggled to get runners on base and across home plate over the last week, ranking near the bottom of the league in major hitting categories like batting average and OBP. With two capable starters taking the mound, I’ll lean towards the under here.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Los Angeles’ push to make the postseason is already falling apart and it’s not going to get any easier with series against the Giants, Astros, Rangers, and Rays on the horizon for the next two weeks. I’m inclined to keep fading the Angels until proven otherwise and that’s especially the case tonight with a good opponent in the Giants coming to town.

Pick: Giants