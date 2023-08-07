Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. White Sox on Monday, August 7

The New York Yankees (58-54) and Chicago White Sox (45-69) will kickstart a three-game series this evening. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (10-2, 2.64 ERA) will try to build on his Cy Young campaign and will go up against Dylan Cease (4-5, 4.61) for the Sox.

Chicago is coming off a series victory in Cleveland over the weekend, but the baseball world is still reacting to that wild Tim Anderson-Jose Ramirez fight from Saturday. Anderson was kept out of the lineup for Sunday’s game and has yet to receive a suspension as of this writing. Meanwhile, New York is beginning a nine-game road trip and is trying to get some positive momentum going after splitting its four-game series against the Houston Astros over the weekend.

The Yankees enter the game as -170 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the White Sox are +142 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Yankees-White Sox picks: Monday, August 7

Injury report

Yankees

Day-To-Day: SP Carlos Rodon (hamstring)

Out: 3B Josh Donaldson (calf), 1B Anthony Rizzo (concussion protocol), C Jose Trevino (wrist), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), SP Domingo German (arm), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), RP Luis Gil (elbow)

White Sox

Out: C Seby Zavala (oblique), RP Gregory Santos (bereavement), RP Liam Hendriks (elbow), RP Garrett Crochet (shoulder), 2B Romy Gonzalez (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Gerrit Cole vs. Dylan Cease

Cole has been cruising right along for the Yankees and picked up his 10th victory of the season last Wednesday against the Rays. He added yet another quality start to his stat line, striking out eight batters through seven innings of work and only yielding two earned runs off four hits and two walks. He’s been nearly as comfortable on the road as he’s been at home this season, posting a 2.26 ERA through 55.2 innings of work away from Yankee Stadium.

Cease has taken the loss in two straight starts and is trying to bounce back from a disaster of an outing against the Rangers last Wednesday. Through just 1.2 innings, he was shelled for seven earned runs off seven hits and three walks before being yanked from the ballgame. He has to find a way to set the tone from the outset as leadoff men are batting .383 against him.

Over/Under pick

This has the makings to be a pretty good pitching showcase tonight as an AL Cy Young candidate will be going up against a starter who is more than capable of shaking off his struggles to put a quality start together. A 7.5 total is low and I’m still taking the under for this matchup.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

Chicago’s two victories over the weekend obscure their struggles at the plate recently. In the last week, the White Sox have ranked either at or near the bottom of the league in team batting average (.224), OBP (.263), slugging % (.343), and (.606). Good luck turning those numbers around against an ace like Cole. Take the Yankees in the series opener.

Pick: Yankees