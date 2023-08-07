Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Pirates on Monday, August 7

The Atlanta Braves take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of a four-game series on Monday, August 7. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from PNC Park. Spencer Strider (12-3, 3.61 ERA) will take the mound for the Braves, and rookie Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 5.18) goes for the Pirates.

Atlanta enters as -290 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Pittsburgh coming in at +235. The total is set at 8.5.

Braves-Pirates picks: Monday, August 7

Injury report

Braves

Out: OF Sam Hilliard (heel), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), RP Jesse Chavez (shin)

Pirates

Out: RP Dauri Moreta (back), INF/OF Ji Hwan Bae (ankle)

Starting pitchers

Spencer Strider vs. Osvaldo Bido

Strider, along with the rest of this Braves team, has been thriving lately. In his most recent start, he recorded nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings against the Angels, conceding one run. This was a big win for him — Strider had struggled on the mound at home in July, allowing nine earned runs in 12 innings. While the home run ball keeps his ERA relatively inflated, though, his strikeout stuff remains as present as ever, with K totals frequently hitting double-digits.

Bido struggled in his latest start, letting up four earned runs in three innings against the Tigers. He recorded three strikeouts. Bido has split time as a starter and a reliever, and we can expect him to get pulled on the earlier side. The Pirates’ bullpen ERA is 4.15.

Over/Under pick

The Pirates won’t be very successful against Strider, even on their home field. While the Braves have one of the biggest-hitting offenses in MLB right now, I’m not sure they can reach this total without some more help from Pittsburgh.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

This Strider-Bido matchup is a tough one for the Pirates, who have struggled to get off the ground offensively in their last few games. Pittsburgh split their last series, 2-2, with the Brewers, and Atlanta lost their series against the Cubs. However, with the way the Braves are playing right now, it’s impossible not to pick them for a W here. Their offense is second in runs per game this season and first in home runs.

Pick: Braves -290