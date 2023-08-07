Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Padres on Monday, August 7

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres in the final game of a four-game series on Monday, August 7. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from Petco Park. Tony Gonsolin (6-4, 4.11 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers, and Seth Lugo (4-5, 3.54) will pitch for the Padres.

San Diego is the -142 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Los Angeles coming in at +120. The total is set at 9.

Dodgers-Padres picks: Monday, August 7

Injury report

Dodgers

Day-To-Day: 3B Max Muncy (wrist)

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), SP Walker Buehler (elbow), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), SS Gavin Lux (knee), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring)

Padres

Out: SP Joe Musgrove (shoulder), SP Michael Wacha (shoulder), 3B Eguy Rosario (ankle), SP Drew Pomeranz (elbow), RP Alek Jacob (elbow), RP Tim Hill (finger)

Starting pitchers

Tony Gonsolin vs. Seth Lugo

Gonsolin struggled at the end of July, letting up nine earned runs in his last 10 innings pitched. He finished with an ERA of 6.39 for the month. He bounced back with a decent outing against the Athletics at the beginning of August, allowing one run and recording three strikeouts in five innings. Earlier this season, he kept the Padres runless over five innings.

Lugo has looked solid as of late. He allowed two earned runs and recorded nine strikeouts in seven innings in his latest start against the Rockies. Before that, he conceded two runs and recorded eight strikeouts in seven innings against the Pirates.

Over/Under pick

All three games have been fairly high-scoring, with the totals coming in at 15, 11, and 10. I’m going to stick with this trend to continue on Monday. The Dodgers’ offense has been on fire, and the Padres — also heating up of late — face an inconsistent Gonsolin in this game.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers have won two of the three games thus far in the series, including winning yesterday’s game, 8-2. With the way L.A.’s offense has looked, I like their odds for this game. Gonsolin hasn’t been very consistent on the mound, but he should get plenty of run support from this big-hitting Dodgers lineup.

Pick: Dodgers +120