Who won last year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The FedEx St. Jude Championship tees off from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee this week. This marks the first of three PGA TOUR playoff events, and will feature a field of 70 made up of the top players in the FedExCup standings. Golfers can earn FedExCup points in tournaments throughout the season to qualify for the playoffs.

Last year, Will Zalatoris defeated Sepp Straka in a playoff to win at St. Jude with a final score of -15. Unfortunately, he had a back injury that forced him to withdraw from the TOUR Championship two weeks later, and missed most of the 2022-23 season after undergoing back surgery. He will not return to the field this year. Straka and 2021 St. Jude winner Tony Finau will both join this year’s field.

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will run from Thursday, August 10 through Sunday, August 13. Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win this year, set at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook.