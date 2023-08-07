Opening odds for 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The first of three PGA TOUR playoff events tees off from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee this week. The FedEx St. Jude Championship will feature a field of 70 golfers who have earned their spot into this event throughout the 2023 season.

The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings qualify for the St. Jude Championship, so we’ll be seeing all the big names in Memphis this week. The tournament tees off on Thursday, August 10.

Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, set at +650. Rory McIlroy sits at +800, as does Jon Rahm. Patrick Cantlay follows at +1400, and Xander Schauffele comes in at +1600.

After the St. Jude Championship, the top 50 golfers in FedExCup standings will move onto the second playoff event, the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields outside Chicago. From there the Top 30 head to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship, with $17 in prize money for the winner.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.