Opening odds for 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The field is set for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
Scottie Scheffler of the United States walks from the first tee on Day Four of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 23, 2023 in Hoylake, England. Photo by Richard Heathcote/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

The first of three PGA TOUR playoff events tees off from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee this week. The FedEx St. Jude Championship will feature a field of 70 golfers who have earned their spot into this event throughout the 2023 season.

The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings qualify for the St. Jude Championship, so we’ll be seeing all the big names in Memphis this week. The tournament tees off on Thursday, August 10.

Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, set at +650. Rory McIlroy sits at +800, as does Jon Rahm. Patrick Cantlay follows at +1400, and Xander Schauffele comes in at +1600.

After the St. Jude Championship, the top 50 golfers in FedExCup standings will move onto the second playoff event, the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields outside Chicago. From there the Top 30 head to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship, with $17 in prize money for the winner.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Classic Odds

Player Odds
Scottie Scheffler +650
Rory McIlroy +800
Jon Rahm +800
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Xander Schauffele +1600
Viktor Hovland +1800
Tyrrell Hatton +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2500
Jordan Spieth +2500
Collin Morikawa +2500
Tony Finau +2800
Rickie Fowler +2800
Wyndham Clark +3000
Max Homa +3000
Matt Fitzpatrick +3000
Jason Day +3000
Sam Burns +3500
Russell Henley +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Brian Harman +3500
Tom Kim +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
J.T. Poston +4500
Sepp Straka +5000
Justin Rose +5000
Byeong Hun An +5000
Keegan Bradley +6000
Corey Conners +6000
Cam Davis +6000
Si Woo Kim +6500
Lee Hodges +7000
Lucas Glover +7500
Keith Mitchell +7500
Harris English +7500
Denny McCarthy +7500
Emiliano Grillo +8000
Aaron Rai +8000
Taylor Moore +9000
Stephan Jaeger +9000
Sahith Theegala +9000
Chris Kirk +10000
Adam Hadwin +10000
Thomas Detry +11000
Seamus Power +11000
Eric Cole +11000
Brendon Todd +11000
Beau Hossler +11000
Andrew Putnam +11000
Adam Svensson +11000
Patrick Rodgers +13000
Matt Kuchar +13000
Kurt Kitayama +13000
J.J. Spaun +13000
Alex Smalley +13000
Vincent Norrman +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Nick Hardy +15000
Mark Hubbard +15000
Sam Stevens +18000
Nick Taylor +18000
Adam Schenk +18000
Taylor Montgomery +25000
Sam Ryder +25000
Hayden Buckley +25000
Davis Riley +25000
Brandon Wu +25000
Ben Griffin +25000
Mackenzie Hughes +30000
Matt NeSmith +35000

