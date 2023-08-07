Full field for 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The field for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship has officially been set with the end of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday. Throughout the PGA TOUR season, golfers earn FedExCup points that are based on how they finish in tournaments as well as on the strength of the tournament’s field. The top 70 at the end of the season make the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three playoff events that culminate in the TOUR Championship.

Because the field is based on performance throughout this past season, you can expect to see plenty of big names joining the field. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm headline the field. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, and major winners Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark will also head to Memphis this week to compete at TPC Southwind. LIV golfers are not eligible to compete.

Scheffler is the favorite to win, set at +660 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm follows at +800, with McIlroy at +850. The top 50 golfers in FedExCup standings after this tournament move onto the BMW. There are significantly more points available at St. Jude than there are at a standard tournament, or even at a major.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship teeing off Thursday, August 10.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field