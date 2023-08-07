 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

By Grace McDermott
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Preview Day Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

The field for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship has officially been set with the end of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday. Throughout the PGA TOUR season, golfers earn FedExCup points that are based on how they finish in tournaments as well as on the strength of the tournament’s field. The top 70 at the end of the season make the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three playoff events that culminate in the TOUR Championship.

Because the field is based on performance throughout this past season, you can expect to see plenty of big names joining the field. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm headline the field. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, and major winners Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark will also head to Memphis this week to compete at TPC Southwind. LIV golfers are not eligible to compete.

Scheffler is the favorite to win, set at +660 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm follows at +800, with McIlroy at +850. The top 50 golfers in FedExCup standings after this tournament move onto the BMW. There are significantly more points available at St. Jude than there are at a standard tournament, or even at a major.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship teeing off Thursday, August 10.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field

Player FedEx Cup Rank FedExCup Points
Jon Rahm 1 3,319.720
Scottie Scheffler 2 3,145.940
Rory McIlroy 3 2,304.097
Max Homa 4 2,128.416
Wyndham Clark 5 1,943.807
Brian Harman 6 1,827.411
Viktor Hovland 7 1,795.092
Keegan Bradley 8 1,773.902
Rickie Fowler 9 1,731.551
Tony Finau 10 1,655.195
Jason Day 11 1,505.829
Nick Taylor 12 1,463.414
Patrick Cantlay 13 1,442.807
Tom Kim 14 1,422.033
Sepp Straka 15 1,412.974
Xander Schauffele 16 1,406.016
Tyrrell Hatton 17 1,381.227
Si Woo Kim 18 1,372.057
Sam Burns 19 1,335.324
Russell Henley 20 1,295.501
Emiliano Grillo 21 1,274.886
Collin Morikawa 22 1,246.248
Kurt Kitayama 23 1,215.980
Adam Schenk 24 1,212.949
Taylor Moore 25 1,192.810
Tommy Fleetwood 26 1,184.160
Denny McCarthy 27 1,178.846
Chris Kirk 28 1,161.260
Seamus Power 29 1,133.451
Corey Conners 30 1,103.498
Jordan Spieth 31 1,099.354
Sungjae Im 32 1,097.565
Justin Rose 33 1,087.719
Sahith Theegala 34 1,064.983
Lee Hodges 35 1,052.156
Matt Fitzpatrick 36 1,048.958
Byeong Hun An 37 1,041.344
Adam Svensson 38 1,013.909
Brendon Todd 39 973.295
Eric Cole 40 949.851
Andrew Putnam 41 917.629
Harris English 42 913.988
Patrick Rodgers 43 913.667
Adam Hadwin 44 908.259
J.T. Poston 45 906.718
Tom Hoge 46 896.588
Mackenzie Hughes 47 890.359
Cameron Young 48 889.403
Lucas Glover 49 884.864
Nick Hardy 50 867.590
Alex Smalley 51 864.486
Thomas Detry 52 851.137
Taylor Montgomery 53 822.536
Davis Riley 54 767.653
Brandon Wu 55 763.035
Hayden Buckley 56 753.583
Hideki Matsuyama 57 741.702
Keith Mitchell 58 697.847
Mark Hubbard 59 697.282
Matt Kuchar 60 695.136
Stephan Jaeger 61 691.576
Cam Davis 62 684.681
Sam Ryder 63 675.313
Sam Stevens 64 670.047
Aaron Rai 65 669.889
Beau Hossler 66 658.296
Matt NeSmith 67 641.536
Vincent Norrman 68 636.472
J.J. Spaun 69 633.969
Ben Griffin 70 616.558

