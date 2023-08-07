France vs. Morocco picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup round of 16

France enter as a heavy favorite over Morocco in the round of 16 of the 2023 women’s World Cup. The winner will advance to face co-host Australia in the quarterfinals, and the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France v. Morocco

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 8

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

France: -750

Draw: +700

Morocco: +1400

Moneyline pick: France -750

The scales seem to tip heavily in favor of France, and it’s hard to pick against them even when considering the moneyline odds. Morocco’s performance in the group stage was a mixed bag. They managed to pull off surprise 1-0 wins against South Korea and Colombia but suffered a staggering 6-0 defeat at the hands of Germany. The question is: which Moroccan side will show up?

Morocco may ride into the game with a boosted confidence from their recent victories, but France’s prowess shouldn’t be underestimated. ‘Les Bleues’ boasts a roster filled with talent and experience, and they are in a similar category as the German team that handed Morocco a 6-0 loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook has -215 odds for France to win by 2+ goals, which is a plausible outcome when considering their track record.