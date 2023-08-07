How to watch Colombia vs. Jamaica in 2023 World Cup round of 16

The round of 16 in the women’s World Cup rolls on as Colombia faces Jamaica in the early hours of Tuesday, August 8. The winner will advance to play England in the quarterfinal while the loser goes home.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colombia is a slight favorite with -200 odds to advance. Jamaica has +160 odds to pull off the upset.

Below, we’ll run through how to watch the match on TV or through live streaming.

Colombia vs. Jamaica

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 8

Start time: 4 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.