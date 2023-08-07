Colombia vs. Jamaica picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup round of 16

The action continues in the 2023 women’s World Cup as Colombia will face Jamaica in a win-or-go-home match in the round of 16. Colombia steps in as a small favorite for this match, which will be played in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colombia v. Jamaica

Date: Tuesday, August 8

Time: 4 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Colombia: +105

Draw: +200

Jamaica: +295

Moneyline pick: Draw +200

Colombia started the tournament with impressive wins against South Korea and Germany, but then lost 1-0 to Morocco. Did they ease off since they were already through or was it a genuine setback?

Jamaica drew with France and Brazil, defeated Panama 1-0, and advanced as Group F’s runner-up. Impressively, they conceded no goals in those three games, even against top teams like France and Brazil.

This could be a tight, low-scoring match that needs extra time or even a penalty shootout to decide the winner. For that reason, I am looking towards the draw in regulation at +200 odds on the three-way moneyline.