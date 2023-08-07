 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Australia vs. Denmark in 2023 World Cup round of 16

Australia and Denmark face off on Monday, August 7. We provide live stream and TV info for the round of 16 matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Spencer Limbach
Haiti v Denmark: Group D - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

The 2023 women’s World Cup round of 16 is here, and it’s bringing an exciting match between co-host Australia and Denmark. This game is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. ET on Monday, August 7.

DraftKings Sportsbook suggests that Australia has the upper hand, with odds of -205 to proceed to the next round. Denmark checks in with +165 odds to advance.

For details on how to catch the action between Australia and Denmark, continue reading below.

Australia vs. Denmark

Date: Monday, August 7
Start time: 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo, Universo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

