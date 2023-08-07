Who is projected to make NASCAR playoffs following FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR wrapped up its weekend in Michigan and Chris Buescher took home the checkered flag at the FireKeepers Casino 400. This marked Buescher’s second straight Cup Series victory. Martin Truex, Jr. finished second after winning both of the first two stages of the race.

Who is projected to make the playoffs after the FireKeepers Casino 400?

The playoff field will consist of the regular season champion and the 15 drivers with the most wins. If there are not enough drivers to meet those requirements, the winless drivers with the most overall points earn the remaining spots. Buescher clinched his spot with a win last week and so nobody else has clinched a playoff berth yet. There are three races left in the regular season.

Here is a list of drivers who are currently projected to make the playoffs, in order of regular season points ahead of the FireKeepersCasino 400. The biggest change is that Ty Gibbs has replaced Michael McDowell for the final spot. Gibbs finished 11th while McDowell finished 24th, which means Gibbs gained 13 points in the standings for final finish. Additionally, Gibbs gained eight points with a third-place finish in stage 1. That moved him ahead because McDowell did not claim any stage points.

Martin Truex, Jr. Denny Hamlin William Byron Christopher Bell Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Ross Chastain Kyle Larson Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Brad Keselowski Tyler Reddick Chris Buescher Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Bubba Wallace Ty Gibbs

Who earned playoff points at FireKeepers Casino 400?

Chris Buescher won five points with the race victory. Martin Truex, Jr. claimed two playoff points with wins in stage 1 and stage 2.