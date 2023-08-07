NFL preseason odds: Point spread, moneyline, total for each game in Week 1

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason is finally here as every team will be in action this weekend. Every coaching staff has a different philosophy when it comes to who plays in these exhibition matchups and the preseason opener is normally used for evaluating players that are fighting for a roster spot.

The action will begin on Thursday with the Houston Texans visiting the New England Patriots at 7 p.m. ET and conclude on Sunday afternoon with the San Francisco 49ers facing the Las Vegas Raiders at 4 p.m. ET.

Here are the Week 1 preseason odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1 preseason odds

Texans vs. Patriots

Spread: Texans -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Texans -130, Patriots +130

Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Vikings vs. Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Seahawks -135, Vikings +114

Total: 35 (Over -110, Under -110)

Packers vs. Bengals

Spread: Packers -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Packers -155, Bengals +130

Total: 35 (Over -110, Under -110)

Giants vs. Lions

Spread: Giants -3 (-110)

Moneyline: Giants -162, Lions +136

Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Falcons vs. Dolphins

Spread: Falcons -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Falcons -135, Dolphins +114

Total: 36 (Over -110, Under -110)

Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Spread: Steelers -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Steelers -130, Buccaneers +110

Total: 39.5 (Over -115, Under +110)

Commanders vs. Browns

Spread: Commanders pk (-110)

Moneyline: Commanders -115, Browns -105

Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Broncos vs. Cardinals

Spread: Broncos -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Broncos -180, Cardinals +150

Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Titans vs. Bears

Spread: Bears -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bears -166, Titans +140

Total: 34.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Colts vs. Bills

Spread: Colts -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Colts -130, Bills +110

Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Jets vs. Panthers

Spread: Jets -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Jets -135, Panthers +114

Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Jaguars vs. Cowboys

Spread: Jaguars -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Jaguars -135, Cowboys +114

Total: 34.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Eagles vs. Ravens

Spread: Ravens -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Ravens -166, Eagles +140

Total: 35.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Chargers vs. Rams

Spread: Chargers -1 (-110)

Moneyline: Chargers -125, Rams +105

Total: 32.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Chiefs vs. Saints

Spread: Saints -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Saints -125, Chiefs +105

Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

49ers vs. Raiders

Spread: 49ers -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: 49ers -180, Raiders +150

Total: 37.5 (Over -110, Under -110)