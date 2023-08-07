NFL preseason odds: Point spread, moneyline, total for each game in Week 1

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason is finally here as every team will be in action this weekend. Every coaching staff has a different philosophy when it comes to who plays in these exhibition matchups and the preseason opener is normally used for evaluating players that are fighting for a roster spot.
The action will begin on Thursday with the Houston Texans visiting the New England Patriots at 7 p.m. ET and conclude on Sunday afternoon with the San Francisco 49ers facing the Las Vegas Raiders at 4 p.m. ET.
Here are the Week 1 preseason odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 1 preseason odds
Texans vs. Patriots
Spread: Texans -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline: Texans -130, Patriots +130
Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Vikings vs. Seahawks
Spread: Seahawks -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Seahawks -135, Vikings +114
Total: 35 (Over -110, Under -110)
Packers vs. Bengals
Spread: Packers -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Packers -155, Bengals +130
Total: 35 (Over -110, Under -110)
Giants vs. Lions
Spread: Giants -3 (-110)
Moneyline: Giants -162, Lions +136
Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Falcons vs. Dolphins
Spread: Falcons -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Falcons -135, Dolphins +114
Total: 36 (Over -110, Under -110)
Steelers vs. Buccaneers
Spread: Steelers -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Steelers -130, Buccaneers +110
Total: 39.5 (Over -115, Under +110)
Commanders vs. Browns
Spread: Commanders pk (-110)
Moneyline: Commanders -115, Browns -105
Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Broncos vs. Cardinals
Spread: Broncos -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Broncos -180, Cardinals +150
Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Titans vs. Bears
Spread: Bears -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Bears -166, Titans +140
Total: 34.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Colts vs. Bills
Spread: Colts -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Colts -130, Bills +110
Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Jets vs. Panthers
Spread: Jets -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Jets -135, Panthers +114
Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Jaguars vs. Cowboys
Spread: Jaguars -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Jaguars -135, Cowboys +114
Total: 34.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Eagles vs. Ravens
Spread: Ravens -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Ravens -166, Eagles +140
Total: 35.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Chargers vs. Rams
Spread: Chargers -1 (-110)
Moneyline: Chargers -125, Rams +105
Total: 32.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Chiefs vs. Saints
Spread: Saints -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Saints -125, Chiefs +105
Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
49ers vs. Raiders
Spread: 49ers -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: 49ers -180, Raiders +150
Total: 37.5 (Over -110, Under -110)