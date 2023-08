BIDS by DraftKings — Full Schedule for Every Marketplace Auction in August

What is Bids by DraftKings?

Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of sports collectibles with Bids by DraftKings, the latest collection from DraftKings Marketplace. Get ready to embark on a journey celebrating the legacy of sports greatness, as we unveil exceptional collectibles that immortalize the legends themselves.

Why Choose Bids by DraftKings?

No Additional Buyer Premiums: Enjoy the excitement of winning bids without any additional buyer premiums for a limited time. Experience the thrill of acquiring extraordinary memorabilia without any extra costs.

Enjoy the excitement of winning bids without any additional buyer premiums for a limited time. Experience the thrill of acquiring extraordinary memorabilia without any extra costs. Unlock Exclusive Perks : Each purchase earns you DraftKings Dynasty rewards, unlocking extraordinary benefits.

: Each purchase earns you DraftKings Dynasty rewards, unlocking extraordinary benefits. Trust in Authenticity: Backed by a leading sports and entertainment brand, every collectible is guaranteed to be authentic.

Things You Need to Know:

All auctions have a set start and end time, along with a minimum starting price.

The first bid must be equal to or greater than the minimum starting price.

Ensure your account is fully funded to place a bid.

Limited Time Offer: No buyer’s premium on trading card auctions!

Featured Auction Items:

Kobe Bryant 2003 Topps #36 Gold #/99 PSA 8

2003 Topps #36 Gold #/99 PSA 8 Nikola Jokic 2021 Panini Flawless Patch Auto SGC 9.5

2021 Panini Flawless Patch Auto SGC 9.5 Jayson Tatum 2017-18 Crown Royal Rookie Patch Auto PSA 9

2017-18 Crown Royal Rookie Patch Auto PSA 9 Lebron James 2003 Topps Contemporary Rookie PSA 9

2003 Topps Contemporary Rookie PSA 9 Aaron Judge 2017 Topps Inception Red Auto #/75 BGS 9.5

Find the weekly Bids by DraftKings auction schedules for the upcoming weeks below!

August 7-13 Collectible Name Sport Card Year Card Manufacturer Start Date End Date Start Time End Time Starting Bid Bid Increment Collectible Name Sport Card Year Card Manufacturer Start Date End Date Start Time End Time Starting Bid Bid Increment Jayson Tatum 2017-18 Crown Royal Rookie Patch Auto PSA 9 Basketball 2017 Panini 8/7 8/11 8:00 AM 6:00 PM $750.00 $100.00 Lebron James 2003 Topps Contemporary Rookie PSA 9 Basketball 2003 Topps 8/7 8/11 8:00 AM 5:00 PM $750.00 $100.00 Justin Herbert 2020 Panini Prizm Red White Blue #325 Rookie PSA 9 Football 2020 Panini 8/7 8/7 8:00 AM 6:00 PM $5.00 $2.00 Tom Brady 2014 Topps Chrome Blue Jersey Xfractor #62 PSA 10 Football 2014 Topps 8/7 8/7 8:00 AM 6:30 PM $25.00 $5.00 Michael Vick 2019 Panini Immaculate Eye-Black Patch Auto #/14 Football 2019 Panini 8/7 8/7 8:00 AM 6:30 PM $50.00 $10.00 Jayson Tatum 2018-19 Panini Prizm Choice Auto PSA 9 Basketball 2018 Panini 8/7 8/7 8:00 AM 7:00 PM $100.00 $20.00 Justin Herbert 2020 Panini Chronicles Silver Prizm Black Rookie PSA 9 Football 2020 Panini 8/8 8/8 8:00 AM 6:00 PM $5.00 $2.00 Joe Burrow 2020 Panini Select #46 Silver Prizm Rookie PSA 10 Football 2020 Panini 8/8 8/8 8:00 AM 6:30 PM $50.00 $10.00 Trevor Lawrence 2021 Panini Absolute Cleat Patch Auto #/5 Football 2021 Panini 8/8 8/8 8:00 AM 6:30 PM $100.00 $20.00 Dwayne Wade 2020-21 Panini Flawless Gold Auto #/10 BGS 9 Basketball 2020 Panini 8/8 8/8 8:00 AM 7:00 PM $200.00 $50.00 Jamal Murray 2016-17 Donruss Silver Press Proof Rookie #/299 BGS 9.5 Football 2016-17 Panini 8/9 8/9 8:00 AM 6:00 PM $5.00 $2.00 Joe Burrow 2020 Panini Chronicles Black Silver Rookie PSA 9 Football 2020 Panini 8/9 8/9 8:00 AM 6:30 PM $25.00 $5.00 Lamar Jackson 2019 Panini Immaculate Collegiate Patch Auto #/49 Football 2019 Panini 8/9 8/9 8:00 AM 7:00 PM $50.00 $10.00 Garrett Wilson 2022 Panini Mosaic Prizm Rookie Auto PSA 9 Football 2022 Panini 8/10 8/10 8:00 AM 6:00 PM $25.00 $5.00 Trevor Lawrence 2021 Panini Prizm Blue Wave PSA 9 Football 2021 Panini 8/10 8/10 8:00 AM 6:30 PM $100.00 $20.00 Shohei Ohtani 2018 Bowman Chrome Rookie PSA 10 Baseball 2018 Bowman 8/10 8/10 8:00 AM 7:00 PM $200.00 $50.00 Trevor Lawrence 2021 Panini Prizm Purple Ice Rookie #/225 PSA 9 Football 2021 Panini 8/11 8/11 8:00 AM 5:30 PM $50.00 $10.00 Micah Parsons 2021 Panini National Treasures The Future Rookie Auto #/25 Football 2021 Panini 8/11 8/11 8:00 AM 6:30 PM $100.00 $20.00 Justin Herbert 2020 Panini Select Die-Cut Purple Prizm #144 Rookie PSA 10 Football 2020 Panini 8/12 8/12 8:00 AM 6:00 PM $5.00 $2.00 Saquon Barkley 2018 Panini Certified Gold Patch Auto #/25 Football 2018 Panini 8/12 8/12 8:00 AM 6:30 PM $25.00 $5.00 Kenny Pickett 2022 Panini Black Rookie Auto #/35 Football 2022 Panini 8/12 8/12 8:00 AM 6:30 PM $50.00 $10.00 Lamar Jackson 2019 Panini Obsidian Matrix Patch Auto #/25 PSA 9 Football 2019 Panini 8/12 8/12 8:00 AM 7:00 PM $50.00 $10.00 Devonta Smith 2021 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto #/99 Football 2021 Panini 8/13 8/13 8:00 AM 6:00 PM $25.00 $5.00 Tom Brady 2015 Topps Finest Black Refractor PSA 10 Football 2015 Topps 8/13 8/13 8:00 AM 6:30 PM $25.00 $5.00 Mac Jones 2022 Panini Phoenix Black Auto #/3 Football 2022 Panini 8/13 8/13 8:00 AM 6:30 PM $50.00 $10.00 Justin Fields 2022 Panini Select Signatures Silver Rookie Football 2022 Panini 8/13 8/13 8:00 AM 7:00 PM $200.00 $50.00

August 14-20 Collectible Name Sport Card Year Card Manufacturer Start Date End Date Start Time End Time Starting Bid Bid Increment Collectible Name Sport Card Year Card Manufacturer Start Date End Date Start Time End Time Starting Bid Bid Increment Aaron Judge 2017 Topps Inception Red Auto #/75 BGS 9.5 Baseball 2017 Topps 8/14 8/18 8:00 AM 7:00 PM $750.00 $100.00

Don’t Miss Out!

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a first-time enthusiast, seize the opportunity to be part of the exhilarating world of sports memorabilia. Join us on DraftKings Marketplace, where passion and greatness collide.