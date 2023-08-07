DraftKings Network Box Office Corner: It’s still the summer of ‘Barbie’

It’s still the summer of Barbie. The Greta Gerwig-directed film passed $1 billion in worldwide box office earnings this week, making it just the second movie of 2023 to reach the 10-digit mark. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the first of the year. It currently ranks No. 45 all-time, just ahead of Finding Dory and just behind Despicable Me 3, per Box Office Mojo.

With this major milestone, Barbie becomes the first movie directed by a woman to reach $1 billion in sales — and it’s still climbing. The social media hype and marketing around the film have made it more of an event than a movie. Fans are dressing to the nines in pink at screenings weeks after the movie’s opening, and life-size Barbie boxes litter theaters across the country, ripe for photo ops. Barbie is on track to surpass The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-earning flick of 2023.

Barbie earned $162 million domestically on its opening weekend, compared to $93 million last weekend and $53 million this weekend.

Oppenheimer was surpassed at the box office this weekend by Meg 2: The Trench, the sequel to the 2018 undersea thriller, The Meg. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the newest iteration of the popular ‘90s television show, also saw a profitable opening.

All numbers are below via Box Office Mojo.

Top Five For the August 4-6 Weekend