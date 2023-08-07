 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DraftKings Network Box Office Corner: It’s still the summer of ‘Barbie’

‘Barbie’ continues to bring in the big bucks, and sequels do well this week.

By Grace McDermott
Warner Bros Pictures

It’s still the summer of Barbie. The Greta Gerwig-directed film passed $1 billion in worldwide box office earnings this week, making it just the second movie of 2023 to reach the 10-digit mark. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the first of the year. It currently ranks No. 45 all-time, just ahead of Finding Dory and just behind Despicable Me 3, per Box Office Mojo.

With this major milestone, Barbie becomes the first movie directed by a woman to reach $1 billion in sales — and it’s still climbing. The social media hype and marketing around the film have made it more of an event than a movie. Fans are dressing to the nines in pink at screenings weeks after the movie’s opening, and life-size Barbie boxes litter theaters across the country, ripe for photo ops. Barbie is on track to surpass The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-earning flick of 2023.

Barbie earned $162 million domestically on its opening weekend, compared to $93 million last weekend and $53 million this weekend.

Oppenheimer was surpassed at the box office this weekend by Meg 2: The Trench, the sequel to the 2018 undersea thriller, The Meg. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the newest iteration of the popular ‘90s television show, also saw a profitable opening.

All numbers are below via Box Office Mojo.

Top Five For the August 4-6 Weekend

  1. Barbie — Weekend: $16M / Domestic Total: $53M
  2. Meg 2: The Trench — Weekend: $7.8M / Domestic Total: $30M
  3. Oppenheimer — Weekend: $9.17M / Domestic Total: $28.7M
  4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem — Weekend: $8.3M / Domestic Total: $28M
  5. Haunted Mansion — Weekend: $2.69M / Domestic Total: $9M

More From DraftKings Network