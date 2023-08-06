 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A’ja Wilson being checked for concussion after taking Flagrant 1 foul from Jonquel Jones

Wilson did make both free throws before exiting the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces shoots a free throw during the game against the Atlanta Dream on August 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson is being checked for a concussion after taking a hit to the head defending New York Liberty big Jonquel Jones. Jones was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul on the play. Wilson made both free throws to ensure she could come back in the contest if cleared, and then went to the locker room.

Wilson has four points and three rebounds in the first quarter of this contest, which is likely going to be the WNBA Finals preview. The Aces have crushed most of the league, while the Liberty are battling the Connecticut Sun in their conference. Las Vegas is -275 to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is +300.

The Aces won the previous meeting between the two teams 98-81. Wilson finished with 16 points, three assists and three rebounds in that game. Jones had 13 points and six rebounds in that loss for New York.

